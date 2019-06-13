Cheryl Pope at Monique Meloche Gallery, Chicago
Installation view of “Cheryl Pope: BASKING NEVER HURT NO ONE,” 2019, at Monique Meloche Gallery, Chicago.
RCH PHOTOGRAPHY/COURTESY THE ARTIST AND MONIQUE MELOCHE GALLERY, CHICAGO
Pictures at an Exhibition presents images of one notable show every weekday.
Today’s show: “Cheryl Pope: BASKING NEVER HURT NO ONE” is on view at Monique Meloche Gallery in Chicago through Saturday, August 17. The solo exhibition features new fiber works by the artist.
Installation view of “Cheryl Pope: BASKING NEVER HURT NO ONE,” 2019, at Monique Meloche Gallery, Chicago.
RCH PHOTOGRAPHY/COURTESY THE ARTIST AND MONIQUE MELOCHE GALLERY, CHICAGO
Installation view of “Cheryl Pope: BASKING NEVER HURT NO ONE,” 2019, at Monique Meloche Gallery, Chicago.
RCH PHOTOGRAPHY/COURTESY THE ARTIST AND MONIQUE MELOCHE GALLERY, CHICAGO
Installation view of “Cheryl Pope: BASKING NEVER HURT NO ONE,” 2019, at Monique Meloche Gallery, Chicago.
RCH PHOTOGRAPHY/COURTESY THE ARTIST AND MONIQUE MELOCHE GALLERY, CHICAGO
Installation view of “Cheryl Pope: BASKING NEVER HURT NO ONE,” 2019, at Monique Meloche Gallery, Chicago.
RCH PHOTOGRAPHY/COURTESY THE ARTIST AND MONIQUE MELOCHE GALLERY, CHICAGO
Cheryl Pope, Woman and Man Reclining on Striped Mat XII, 2019, needle-punched wool roving on cashmere.
COURTESY THE ARTIST AND MONIQUE MELOCHE GALLERY, CHICAGO
Cheryl Pope, Woman and Man Reclining on Striped Mat VII, 2019, needle-punched wool roving on cashmere.
COURTESY THE ARTIST AND MONIQUE MELOCHE GALLERY, CHICAGO
Cheryl Pope, Woman and Man Reclining on Striped Mat XI, 2019, needle-punched wool roving on cashmere.
COURTESY THE ARTIST AND MONIQUE MELOCHE GALLERY, CHICAGO
Cheryl Pope, Woman and Man Reclining on Striped Mat X, 2019, needle-punched wool roving on cashmere.
COURTESY THE ARTIST AND MONIQUE MELOCHE GALLERY, CHICAGO
Cheryl Pope, Woman and Man Reclining on Striped Mat VIII, 2019, needle-punched wool roving on cashmere.
COURTESY THE ARTIST AND MONIQUE MELOCHE GALLERY, CHICAGO
