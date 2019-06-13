Morning Links: Rebounding MOCA L.A. Edition

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.
On View
See what’s on display in Art Basel’s thrilling Parcours section, with sculptures scattered around the city’s Old Town. [ARTnews]
Christopher Knight praises new exhibitions and an impending free-entry policy at MOCA Los Angeles: “Following a tumultuous decade of fiscal and operational difficulties, MOCA may just be on a welcome—and timely—rebound,” he writes. [Los Angeles Times]
The Art Institute of Chicago’s new exhibition “Manet and Modern Beauty” features a rare look at the artist’s Jeanne (Spring), 1881, which remained in private hands for more than a century until the J. Paul Getty Museum bought it in 2014. [Chicago Tribune]
News
As protests over Hong Kong’s extradition bill rage on, some 100 art spaces closed in solidarity, including the Hong Kong pavilion of the Venice Biennale. [South China Morning Post]
Lehmann Maupin’s lawsuit against former employee Bona Yoo, whom the gallery accused of stealing trade secrets, has been dismissed. [ARTnews]
Long Reads
Françoise Gilot’s controversial memoir Life with Picasso is being republished by New York Review of Books Classics later this month. The now 97-year-old artist and former partner of Picasso says, “Sometimes people like you. Sometimes people don’t. But you are not going to fashion yourself according to other people’s wishes, whether they are negative or positive, you know?” [The New York Times]
Animal Collective’s Avey Tare wrote about art that inspires him, from paintings by Deborah Remington to Rocky & Bullwinkle cartoons. [ARTnews]
Rebecca Wei, Christie’s chairman of Asia, spoke about trends among emerging collectors in the region. “I would say the majority tend to look for art from their own country, with which they can associate emotionally, feel they understand, and can enjoy day to day,” she said. [Observer]
Pride
A handwritten note from the desk of Harvey Milk is going up for auction at Swann Auction Galleries’ “Pride Sale” later this month with an estimated value of $4,000–$6,000. The note is from the one day in 1978 that the lauded gay rights advocate served as mayor of San Francisco. [Hyperallergic]
The Smithsonian Museum in Washington, D.C., exhibited Brendan Fernandes’s performance piece Free Fall 49 in remembrance of the Pulse night club shooting’s three-year anniversary. [Reuters]