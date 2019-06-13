Tennessee Triennial for Contemporary Art Names Curators for Inaugural Edition

DERRICK BEASLEY

Lauren Haynes, the curator of contemporary art at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas, and Teka Selman, an independent curator, will organize the first Tennessee Triennial for Contemporary Art, which is set to launch in 2021. The exhibition, which is directed by Andrea Zieher and produced by the nonprofit organization Tri-Star Arts, will span museums, universities, and art spaces in Nashville, Memphis, Knoxville, and Chattanooga.

Haynes—who will also serve as a curator for the Momentary, a contemporary art space opening in Arkansas in 2020—spent nearly a decade at the Studio Museum in Harlem prior to joining Crystal Bridges in 2016. Recently, in New York, she curated the 2019 Armory Show’s “Focus” section, which featured solo and two-artist presentations. Her other curatorial credits include “The Beyond: Georgia O’Keeffe and Contemporary Art” at Crystal Bridges (2018) and “Stanley Whitney: Dance the Orange” at the Studio Museum (2015).

Selman has organized shows such as “Southern Oracle: We Will Tear the Roof Off” at the North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh, North Carolina (2019); “Present Tense Future Perfect” at Jazzar Contemporary in Miami (2013–14); and “Configured” at Benrimon Contemporary in New York (2012). She has worked as manager of major gifts at the Museum of Contemporary Art, Chicago, and she held positions at Gagosian Gallery’s spaces in New York and London and later served as director of Sikkema Jenkins & Co. Gallery in New York. Selman was also a partner at the now-shuttered Branch Gallery in Durham, North Carolina.

Haynes said in a statement, “Tennessee is near and dear to my heart and I relish this opportunity to continue learning from and working with artists around the state. I’m very excited to partner with Teka on this project; I’m a huge fan of her curatorial work and the perspective she’ll bring.”

Selman added, “I’m so excited to be a part of this new endeavor and have the opportunity to work with the arts community in Tennessee, as well as bring artists from outside the state to collaborate with us. I hope that the Triennial will spark engagement that is long lasting and generative. It is particularly thrilling to be working with Lauren, whose projects and ideas I have long admired.”