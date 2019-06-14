Here’s the Artist List for the 2019 Istanbul Biennial

ORHAN PAMUK, BALKON, STEIDL, 2018

The Istanbul Biennial has revealed the artist list for its 16th edition, which is set to open in the Turkish city on September 14. The show will include works by 57 artists and collectives hailing from 26 countries, including Argentina, Germany, Iran, South Korea, Thailand, Turkey, and the United States. Titled “The Seventh Continent,” the biennial will feature 38 new commissions by the participating artists on view across three locations in the city: the Istanbul Shipyards, the Pera Museum, and Büyükada Island.

Among the artists showing work at the event are Glenn Ligon, Mika Rottenberg, Rashid Johnson, Simon Fujiwara, and Yuji Agematsu. Nicolas Bourriaud, the director of the Montpellier Contemporary museum in France, is curating this year’s biennial.

Bige Örer, director of the Istanbul Biennial, said in a statement, “The Istanbul Biennial acts as a space to present new definitions of artistic production and above all to share artistic knowledge and debate both between artists and with the wider public. . . . This year we are excited to be working in three exceptional locations, and for the first time in the historic Istanbul Shipyards. We are delighted that so many brilliant artists have accepted our invitation to work in Istanbul, under the inspired curatorial leadership of Nicolas Bourriaud.”

The artist list follows in full below.

Agnieszka Kurant

Ambera Wellmann

Andrea Zittel

Anzo (José Iranzo Almonacid)

Armin Linke, Charles Avery

Claudia Martínez Garay

David Douard

Deniz Aktaş

Dora Budor

Elmas Deniz

Eloise Hawser

En Man Chang

Eva Kot’átková

Evru/Zush

Feral Atlas Collective

Glauco Rodrigues

Glenn Ligon

Güneş Terkol & Güçlü Öztekin

Hale Tenger

Haegue Yang

Jared Madere

Jennifer Tee

Johannes Büttner

Jonathas de Andrade

Korakrit Arunanondchai

Marguerite Humeau

Mariechen Danz

Monster Chetwynd

Luigi Serafini

Max Hooper Schneider

Melvin Moti

Mika Rottenberg

Müge Yılmaz

Ozan Atalan

Özlem Altın

Pakui Hardware (Ugnius Gelguda & Neringa Černiauskaitė)

Paul Sietsema

Piotr Uklański

Norman Daly

Phillip Zach

Pia Arke

Radcliffe Bailey

Rashid Johnson

Rebecca Belmore

Sanam Khatibi

Simon Fujiwara

Simon Starling

Suzanne Husky

Suzanne Treister

Tala Madani

Thiago Rocha Pitta

Turiya Magadlela

Ursula Mayer

Ylva Snöfrid

Yuji Agematsu