Here’s the Artist List for the 2019 Istanbul Biennial

The Istanbul Biennial has revealed the artist list for its 16th edition, which is set to open in the Turkish city on September 14. The show will include works by 57 artists and collectives hailing from 26 countries, including Argentina, Germany, Iran, South Korea, Thailand, Turkey, and the United States. Titled “The Seventh Continent,” the biennial will feature 38 new commissions by the participating artists on view across three locations in the city: the Istanbul Shipyards, the Pera Museum, and Büyükada Island.
Among the artists showing work at the event are Glenn Ligon, Mika Rottenberg, Rashid Johnson, Simon Fujiwara, and Yuji Agematsu. Nicolas Bourriaud, the director of the Montpellier Contemporary museum in France, is curating this year’s biennial.
Bige Örer, director of the Istanbul Biennial, said in a statement, “The Istanbul Biennial acts as a space to present new definitions of artistic production and above all to share artistic knowledge and debate both between artists and with the wider public. . . . This year we are excited to be working in three exceptional locations, and for the first time in the historic Istanbul Shipyards. We are delighted that so many brilliant artists have accepted our invitation to work in Istanbul, under the inspired curatorial leadership of Nicolas Bourriaud.”
The artist list follows in full below.
Agnieszka Kurant
Ambera Wellmann
Andrea Zittel
Anzo (José Iranzo Almonacid)
Armin Linke, Charles Avery
Claudia Martínez Garay
David Douard
Deniz Aktaş
Dora Budor
Elmas Deniz
Eloise Hawser
En Man Chang
Eva Kot’átková
Evru/Zush
Feral Atlas Collective
Glauco Rodrigues
Glenn Ligon
Güneş Terkol & Güçlü Öztekin
Hale Tenger
Haegue Yang
Jared Madere
Jennifer Tee
Johannes Büttner
Jonathas de Andrade
Korakrit Arunanondchai
Marguerite Humeau
Mariechen Danz
Monster Chetwynd
Luigi Serafini
Max Hooper Schneider
Melvin Moti
Mika Rottenberg
Müge Yılmaz
Ozan Atalan
Özlem Altın
Pakui Hardware (Ugnius Gelguda & Neringa Černiauskaitė)
Paul Sietsema
Piotr Uklański
Norman Daly
Phillip Zach
Pia Arke
Radcliffe Bailey
Rashid Johnson
Rebecca Belmore
Sanam Khatibi
Simon Fujiwara
Simon Starling
Suzanne Husky
Suzanne Treister
Tala Madani
Thiago Rocha Pitta
Turiya Magadlela
Ursula Mayer
Ylva Snöfrid
Yuji Agematsu