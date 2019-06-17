9 Art Events to Attend in New York: Titus Kaphar, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Antonio Ramos, and More

COURTESY THE ARTISTS

TUESDAY, JUNE 18

Exhibition: “Mirror/Echo/Tilt” at New Museum

A new multichannel video installation at the New Museum is the result of a four-year collaboration between artists Melanie Crean, Shaun Leonardo, and Sable Elyse Smith. The work explores the language and gestures used to talk about arrest and incarceration, and it was produced throughout the course of intensive workshops. Included in the work is footage of performances staged in decommissioned prisons, courthouses, and other politically resonant spaces in New York City. The project, which draws its title from Don Quixote, which Miguel de Cervantes wrote from prison, is the New Museum’s fourth annual Summer Art and Social Justice residency and exhibition.

New Museum, 235 Bowery, 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

CARLOS DAVID/COURTESY THE HIGH LINE

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19

Performance: Antonio Ramos at High Line

As part of its performance series “Out of Line,” the High Line presents Antonio Ramos’s sci-fi interactive dance theater piece No Agenda Genda. The work is dedicated to queer icons and the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots. It includes moments of audience participation, and is billed as “a performance full of surprises.”

High Line, West 30th Street and 10th Avenue, 8–9 p.m. Free with RSVP

Talk: “Young New York” at Brooklyn Academy of Music

This talk, presented by the Brooklyn Academy of Music and the Aperture Foundation, features photographer Ethan James Green and three of his subjects and collaborators: Dara Allen, Marc Goldberg, and Matt Holmes. The discussion moderated by writer Michael Schulman will center on notions of beauty, portraiture, and queer and trans representation—subjects addressed in Green’s recently published monograph Young New York.

Brooklyn Academy of Music, 321 Ashland Place, Brooklyn, 7 p.m. Tickets $15

THURSDAY, JUNE 20

Opening: “cart, horse, cart” at Lehmann Maupin

Spanning Lehmann Maupin gallery’s two Chelsea locations, “cart, horse, cart” brings together works by 15 artists including Diana Al-Hadid, Cecily Brown, Donald Moffett, and Carrie Moyer. (Three of the artists—McArthur Binion, Angel Otero, and Lari Pittman—are represented by Lehmann Maupin.) Co-organized by Michael Goodson, senior curator of exhibitions at Ohio State University’s Wexner Center for the Arts (where a related version of the show was mounted in 2018), the show hinges on a question: “Where does abstraction come from?”

Lehmann Maupin, 536 West 22nd Street and 501 West 24th Street, 6–8 p.m.

ARGENIS APOLINARIO PHOTOGRAPHY, 2019/COURTESY THE ARTIST

Talk: Pacifico Silano at Bronx Museum of the Arts Block Gallery

“Speaking Little, Perhaps Not a Word,” an exhibition of new work by Pacifico Silano, examines effects on the LGBTQ+ community owing to the AIDS crisis. Silano (a resident in the Bronx Museum’s “Artist in the Marketplace” program) will guide a tour of the exhibition, which takes place in tandem with the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising and is presented as part of Tribeca Art & Culture Night.

Bronx Museum of the Arts Block Gallery, 80 White Street, 2nd Floor, 6–8 p.m.

Talk: Titus Kaphar at Brooklyn Museum

As part of a series of one-work exhibitions, the Brooklyn Museum will present Titus Kaphar’s painting Shifting the Gaze (2017) in its lobby. The painting started as a reproduction of a 17-century group portrait by the Dutch artist Frans Hals but was later altered on stage at a TED talk by Kaphar in 2017. In Kaphar’s version, the black servant at the center of the work is in the foreground, and all the other sitters are painted out with white strokes. At a talk introducing the show, Kaphar will discuss the work with critic Antwaun Sargent.

Brooklyn Museum, 200 Eastern Parkway, 7–10 p.m.

KATHRYN RAINES, 2018

Performance: The Bearded Ladies at La MaMa’s Ellen Stewart Theatre

As part of La MaMa’s “Stonewall 50,” a month-long series timed to celebrate Pride, the Philadelphia-based experimental group the Bearded Ladies Cabaret will present Contradict This! A Birthday Funeral for Heroes, a new performance that will put the late American poet Walt Whitman and his legacy on trial on the occasion of his 200th birthday. The piece will take up the age-old question of how best to deal with the problematic aspects of historical figures’ biographies. The Bearded Ladies are known for incorporating elements of musical theater, drag, and sculpture in their performances; according to a release, theater goers can expect “cake, coffin, gavel, choir, composers, live musical trolling.” Performances run through June 29.

La MaMa’s Ellen Stewart Theatre, 66 East 4th Street, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, JUNE 21

Exhibition: Jean-Michel Basquiat at Guggenheim Museum

This exhibition looks at early work by Jean-Michel Basquiat in the context of his peers. The show takes as its jumping-off point the 1983 Basquiat painting The Death of Michael Stewart, which was created to eulogize the killing of a young black artist by New York City’s transit police. With a focus on Basquiat’s interest in social justice and systemic racism, the show will also include work by David Hammons, Keith Haring, Andy Warhol, and more.

Guggenheim Museum, 1071 5th Avenue, 10 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

NEW YORK PUBLIC LIBRARY, MANUSCRIPTS AND ARCHIVES DIVISION

Party: “The Library After Hours: Pride” at New York Public Library

A party devoted to the the New York Public Library’s exhibition “Love & Resistance: Stonewall 50” will toast the show with a nighttime fete after the library normally closes. Visitors will have a chance to see the show and take in talks (by curator Jason Baumann and artist Naima Green), a literary drag show, music from DJ Robi Di Light, and more.

New York Public Library, Stephen A. Schwarzman Building, 476 5th Avenue, 7 p.m. Tickets $15

Update 06/17/2019, 2:15 p.m.: An earlier version of this article misstated the title, description, and time for the Bearded Ladies Cabaret performance. The post has been updated to reflect this.