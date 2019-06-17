ARTnews in Brief: New LACMA Trustees, Seven Days at the Whitney, and More—Week of June 17, 2019

PHOTO: ©MUSEUM ASSOCIATES/LACMA; ART: ©CHRIS BURDEN/LICENSED BY THE CHRIS BURDEN ESTATE AND ARTISTS RIGHTS SOCIETY (ARS), NEW YORK

“ARTnews in Brief” is a continuously updated weekly post that details goings-on in the art world, including job moves, museum-policy changes, and more.

Monday, June 17, 2019

The Rose Is the Rose Is the Rose

Since its founding in 1961, the Rose Art Museum at Brandeis University in Waltham, Massachusetts, has always been closed in the summer. No longer. Today the Rose said it will remain open this summer, so that it is now has a year-round program. The museum also plans to remain open during major holidays. “We want to serve as a local anchor where modern and contemporary art, as well as open dialogues about creativity and the issues of our time, are always available,” the Rose’s director and chief curator, Luis A. Croquer, said in a statement. First up this summer are two shows: a solo outing by the Peruvian artist Maya Watanabe and a collection show that, per the museum, looks at how “artists from the late 1950s to the present have sought to break boundaries by questioning representation and notions of medium specificity.”

New Trustees at LACMA

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art has added three new members to its board of trustees: Colleen Bell, Mellody Hobson, and Robbie Robinson. The board now includes 51 trustees. Bell served at LACMA as a trustee from 2011 until 2014, when she was named U.S. Ambassador to Hungary. She was previously an executive at a television production company and is currently the incoming director of the California Film Commission. Hobson is president of Ariel Investments, a Chicago-based investment management company. She also serves on the board of the Rockefeller Foundation and L.A.’s soon-to-open Lucas Museum of Narrative Art. Robinson is a partner at the merchant bank BDT & Company and serves as an adviser to former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama. “The arrival of our new trustees comes at a pivotal time for the museum, as our building campaign and our community outreach gain momentum,” LACMA’s director, Michael Govan, said in a statement.

Seven Days a Week at the Whitney

For July and August, the Whitney Museum in New York will be open seven days a week. The institution usually closes on Tuesdays, but this summer, it will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on those days. The museum will also maintain its extended hours on Fridays and Saturdays, with the museum closing at 10 p.m. On Friday evenings, the museum will still have a pay-what-you-wish admissions policy. Currently on view at the museum is the Whitney Biennial, which was curated by Jane Panetta and Rujeko Hockley. Also on view will be two collection shows, “Spilling Over: Painting Color in the 1960s” and “The Whitney’s Collection: Selections from 1900 to 1965.”