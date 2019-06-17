Morning Links: Ernest Hemingway’s Bullfighting Letter Edition

News
Yana Peel, CEO of the Serpentine Galleries in London, is an indirect owner of the investment company Novalpina Capital Group SARL, which has a majority stake in a controversial tech firm. [ARTnews]
The Weeksville Heritage Center in Brooklyn, which was in danger of closing due to financial difficulties, will receive funding from the city for operating costs. The museum focuses on the history of African-American settlement in the borough’s Crown Heights neighborhood before the Civil War. [Curbed]
A monument to the humanitarian Rebecca Salome Foster, who was known as the “Tombs Angel” for assisting incarcerated New Yorkers during the 19th century, will be reinstalled in the lobby of the New York State Supreme Court this month. The 700-pound marble work was recently rediscovered and restored. [The New York Times]
Artists
The television series Artbound has a new episode all about dealer Jeffrey Deitch and his role in L.A.’s contemporary art scene. [KCET]
In an interview with the Guardian, Oscar Murillo, who is on the shortlist for the Turner Prize this year, talks about the prestigious award, Colombian politics, and “the tragic hypocrisy of the British people.” [The Guardian]
Here’s a look at Sterling Ruby’s fashion line, of which he said, “Outside of the logistics of putting together the collection and the garments—in the kind of production of it—I don’t see it as any different to making a sculpture or a painting.” [The New York Times]
Exhibitions
A piece on “Dusha,” Liz Johnson Artur’s ongoing exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum. The artist has said of her work, “Photography gave me a chance to enter places that I didn’t know how to enter.” [The New Yorker]
Collecting
Davinder Toor, who owns about 500 works of Sikh art, says he hopes to share his holdings with the public, through exhibition loans and, ultimately, a dedicated museum. “My goal was to build a collection of Sikh art to construct a narrative that tells the story of a lost empire,” he said. [The Art Newspaper]
One lucky buyer snatched up a 1924 letter by Ernest Hemingway in which the novelist laments his poor bullfighting skills. The eight-page missive sold for more than $25,000. [Atlas Obscura]