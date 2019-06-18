ARTnews in Brief: News from Around the Art World—Week of June 17, 2019

PHOTO: ©MUSEUM ASSOCIATES/LACMA; ART: ©CHRIS BURDEN/LICENSED BY THE CHRIS BURDEN ESTATE AND ARTISTS RIGHTS SOCIETY (ARS), NEW YORK

“ARTnews in Brief” is a continually updated weekly post that details goings-on in the international art industry.

Tuesday, June 18, 2019

Reynolda House and Reynolda Gardens Names Marketing Chief

Kaci Baez has been named as the first director of marketing and communication at the Reynolda House and Reynolda Gardens in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The new position replaces the director of external relations position at the Wake Forest University–affiliated museum, which is striving to “focus on the entire historic district of Reynolda as a singular entity,” according to a release. In her new role, Baez will oversee all marketing and communications strategies and activities, and she will develop, implement, and manage a program for media and public relations at the museum and gardens. She joins the Reynolda House and Reynolda Gardens from A Child’s World Learning Centers in Winston-Salem, where she was the marketing and communications director. She previously worked as a communications and marketing manager at the Yale Center for British Art in New Haven, Connecticut.

MFA Boston Names Netherlandish Art Center Director, Art in the Americas Chair

The Museum of Fine Arts in Boston has added two new people to its team: Christopher Atkins as director of its Center for Netherlandish Art, and Ethan Lasser as its chair for art in the Americas. Atkins’s role is new to the museum; the center is scheduled to open in 2020. Atkins comes from the Philadelphia Museum of Art, and Lasser from the Harvard Art Museums in Cambridge. Both curators start August 5. Additionally, the MFA has also promoted some current staffers. Kristen Gresh and Karen Haas are now senior curators of photographs, and Layla Bermeo is associate curator of paintings for art of the the Americas.

Monday, June 17, 2019

The Rose Is the Rose Is the Rose

Since its founding in 1961, the Rose Art Museum at Brandeis University in Waltham, Massachusetts, has always been closed in the summer. No longer. Today the Rose said it will remain open this summer, so that it is now has a year-round program. The museum also plans to remain open during major holidays. “We want to serve as a local anchor where modern and contemporary art, as well as open dialogues about creativity and the issues of our time, are always available,” the Rose’s director and chief curator, Luis A. Croquer, said in a statement. First up this summer are two shows: a solo outing by the Peruvian artist Maya Watanabe and a collection show that, per the museum, looks at how “artists from the late 1950s to the present have sought to break boundaries by questioning representation and notions of medium specificity.”

New Trustees at LACMA

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art has added three new members to its board of trustees: Colleen Bell, Mellody Hobson, and Robbie Robinson. The board now includes 51 trustees. Bell served at LACMA as a trustee from 2011 until 2014, when she was named U.S. Ambassador to Hungary. She was previously an executive at a television production company and is currently the incoming director of the California Film Commission. Hobson is president of Ariel Investments, a Chicago-based investment management company. She also serves on the board of the Rockefeller Foundation and L.A.’s soon-to-open Lucas Museum of Narrative Art. Robinson is a partner at the merchant bank BDT & Company and serves as an adviser to former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama. “The arrival of our new trustees comes at a pivotal time for the museum, as our building campaign and our community outreach gain momentum,” LACMA’s director, Michael Govan, said in a statement.

Seven Days a Week at the Whitney

For July and August, the Whitney Museum in New York will be open seven days a week. The institution usually closes on Tuesdays, but this summer, it will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on those days. The museum will also maintain its extended hours on Fridays and Saturdays, with the museum closing at 10 p.m. On Friday evenings, the museum will still have a pay-what-you-wish admissions policy. Currently on view at the museum is the Whitney Biennial, which was curated by Jane Panetta and Rujeko Hockley. Also on view will be two collection shows, “Spilling Over: Painting Color in the 1960s” and “The Whitney’s Collection: Selections from 1900 to 1965.”