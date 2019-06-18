Morning Links: ‘Whole New Set of Questions Edition’

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.
Changes
Yana Peel has resigned as CEO of the Serpentine Galleries in London. [ARTnews]
Brian Eno has announced a newly expanded version of his 1983 album Apollo: Atmospheres and Soundtracks. Originally produced for the film For All Mankind, the music will be “reimagined” for the new version. [Pitchfork]
Artists
Artist Robert Therrien, who is known for his sculptures that bend viewers’ perception of scale, has died at 71. [ARTnews]
According to ethics experts, Andrea Bowers’s choice to remove photographs from an installation about the #MeToo movement at Art Basel following a social media outcry is unprecedented. “This is a whole new set of questions,” one expert said. [The New York Times]
Market
Artist Kota Ezawa, whose work is included in the current Whitney Biennial, has been added to the roster of New York’s Ryan Lee Gallery. [ARTnews]
New Developments
New York’s Public Art Fund is launching a podcast, with artists Hank Willis Thomas, Erwin Wurm, and Ai Weiwei among the first guests. [AM New York]
Artists in South Chicago are trying to revive their neighborhood by turning empty buildings into art studios. [Block Club Chicago]
Women
Anne Pasternak, the director of the Brooklyn Museum, has made Crain’s New York’s “Most Powerful Women in New York” list. [Crain’s New York]
A new survey has revealed that the exhibition programming of Swiss institutions is still dominated by men. [Artnet News]