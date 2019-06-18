ARTnews

 

Morning Links: ‘Whole New Set of Questions Edition’

By Posted 06/18/19 9:33 am

Installation view of Andrea Bowers, Open Secret, 2018, at Art Basel 2019.

ANDREW RUSSETH/ARTNEWS

Changes

Yana Peel has resigned as CEO of the Serpentine Galleries in London. [ARTnews]

Brian Eno has announced a newly expanded version of his 1983 album Apollo: Atmospheres and Soundtracks. Originally produced for the film For All Mankind, the music will be “reimagined” for the new version. [Pitchfork]

Artists

Artist Robert Therrien, who is known for his sculptures that bend viewers’ perception of scale, has died at 71. [ARTnews]

According to ethics experts, Andrea Bowers’s choice to remove photographs from an installation about the #MeToo movement at Art Basel following a social media outcry is unprecedented. “This is a whole new set of questions,” one expert said. [The New York Times]

Market

Artist Kota Ezawa, whose work is included in the current Whitney Biennial, has been added to the roster of New York’s Ryan Lee Gallery. [ARTnews]

New Developments

New York’s Public Art Fund is launching a podcast, with artists Hank Willis Thomas, Erwin Wurm, and Ai Weiwei among the first guests. [AM New York]

Artists in South Chicago are trying to revive their neighborhood by turning empty buildings into art studios. [Block Club Chicago]

Women

Anne Pasternak, the director of the Brooklyn Museum, has made Crain’s New York’s “Most Powerful Women in New York” list. [Crain’s New York]

A new survey has revealed that the exhibition programming of Swiss institutions is still dominated by men. [Artnet News]

