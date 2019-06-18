‘SITUATIONS/Porn’ at Fotomuseum Winterthur, Switzerland
Installation view of “SITUATIONS/Porn,” 2019, at Fotomuseum Winterthur, Switzerland.
©PHILIPP OTTENDÖRFER/COURTESY FOTOMUSEUM WINTERTHUR
Pictures at an Exhibition presents images of one notable show every weekday.
Today’s show: “SITUATIONS/Porn” is on view at the Fotomuseum Winterthur in Switzerland through Sunday, October 13. The show, which explores the photographic gaze and the pornographic nature of image consumption, features works by Anna Ehrenstein, Andy Kassier, Andy King, Adrian Sauer, Jean-Vincent Simonet, and other artists.
Anna Ehrenstein, screenshot from Tales of Lipstick and Virtue, 2018, video.
©ANNA EHRENSTEIN
Installation view of “SITUATIONS/Porn,” 2019, at Fotomuseum Winterthur, Switzerland.
©PHILIPP OTTENDÖRFER/COURTESY FOTOMUSEUM WINTERTHUR
Adrian Sauer, Unboxing Photoshop, 2011, series of 12 digital C-prints.
©ADRIAN SAUER
