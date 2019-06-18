ARTnews

 

‘SITUATIONS/Porn’ at Fotomuseum Winterthur, Switzerland

Installation view of “SITUATIONS/Porn,” 2019, at Fotomuseum Winterthur, Switzerland.

©PHILIPP OTTENDÖRFER/COURTESY FOTOMUSEUM WINTERTHUR

Today’s show: “SITUATIONS/Porn” is on view at the Fotomuseum Winterthur in Switzerland through Sunday, October 13. The show, which explores the photographic gaze and the pornographic nature of image consumption, features works by Anna Ehrenstein, Andy Kassier, Andy King, Adrian Sauer, Jean-Vincent Simonet, and other artists.

