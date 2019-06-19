1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair Announces Exhibitor List for London

COURTESY CLAIRE OLIVER GALLERY/COURTESY LUCE GALLERY AND CAITLIN CHERRY/©MARY SIBANDE

1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair has revealed the 44 international galleries exhibiting at its seventh edition in London, which will run October 3- 6 at Somerset House. Among the 15 first-time participants in the London fair are The Hole (of New York), Kalashnikovv Gallery (Johannesburg), and Ubuntu Art Gallery (Cairo).

Sixteen exhibitors—including Addis Fine Art (Addis Ababa), Circle Art Gallery (Nairobi), and Mashrabia Gallery (Cairo)—hail from Africa.

The fair with work by some 140 artists will include solo exhibitions for Alexandria Smith (Galleria Anna Marra), Chourouk Hriech (L’Atelier 21), Ibrahim El Salahi (Vigo Gallery), and others. A special projects program will include an exhibition of work by Mary Sibande, to remain on view into January, and a talks program curated by Kerryn Greenberg, head of international collection exhibitions at the Tate, will focus on the legacy of the Nigerian curator Bisi Silva, who died earlier this year.

Touria El Glaoui, director of 1-54—which was founded in London and later expanded to New York and Marrakech, Morocco—said in a statement, “We are delighted with the exciting line-up of galleries for our seventh edition in London and are honored to be dedicating the 1-54 Forum program to the inspirational Bisi Silva and showcasing the amazing work of Mary Sibande as part of our Special Projects.”

The exhibitor list follows in full below.

50 Golborne (London)

Addis Fine Art (Addis Ababa)

AFRONOVA GALLERY (Johannesburg)

AGorgi (Tunis, Tunisia)

Catinca Tabacaru Gallery (New York)

Circle Art Gallery (Nairobi)

Claire Oliver Gallery (New York)

Ed Cross Fine Art (London)

espace d’art contemporain 14°N 61°W (Fort de France)

Galerie Anne de Villepoix (Paris)

Galerie Cécile Fakhoury (Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire & Dakar)

Galerie Ernst Hilger (Vienna)

Galleria Anna Marra (Rome)

Gallery 1957 (Accra)

Gallery Nosco (Marseille)

Guns & Rain (Cape Town)

The Hole (New York)

HUBERTY & BREYNE GALLERY (Paris & Brussels)

Jack Bell Gallery (London)

James Cohan (New York)

Kalashnikovv Gallery (Johannesburg)

Kristin Hjellegjerde Gallery (London)

L’Atelier 21 (Casablanca)

Lawrie Shabibi Gallery (Dubai)

Loft Art Gallery (Casablanca)

Luce Gallery (Turin)

MAGNIN-A (Paris)

Mashrabia Gallery (Cairo)

Mindy Solomon Gallery (Miami)

Nil Gallery (Paris)

October Gallery (London)

Primo Marella Gallery (Milan)

Sakhile & Me (Frankfurt)

Selma Feriani Gallery (Tunis)

SMITH (Cape Town)

SMO Contemporary Art (Lagos)

Sulger-Buel Gallery (London)

Tabari Art Space (Dubai)

TAFETA (London)

Tiwani Contemporary (London)

Ubuntu Art Gallery (Cairo)

Vigo Gallery (London)

WHATIFTHEWORLD (Cape Town)

Yossi Milo Gallery (New York)