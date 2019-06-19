ARTnews

 

Pictures at an Exhibition

Dorit Margreiter at Museum Moderner Kunst Stiftung Ludwig Wien, Vienna

By Posted 06/19/19 5:01 pm

Dorit Margreiter, Pavilion (still), 2009, 35 mm.

©DORIT MARGREITER

Pictures at an Exhibition presents images of one notable show every weekday.

Today’s show: “Dorit Margreiter: Really!” is on view at MUMOK (Museum Moderner Kunst Stiftung Ludwig Wien) in Vienna through Sunday, October 6. The solo exhibition presents installations, mobiles, photographs, and a new film that the Vienna-based aritst created in Prater Park’s Hall of Mirrors in the Austrian city.

© 2019 ARTnews Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved. ARTnews® is registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Article Tags