Dorit Margreiter at Museum Moderner Kunst Stiftung Ludwig Wien, Vienna
Dorit Margreiter, Pavilion (still), 2009, 35 mm.
©DORIT MARGREITER
Pictures at an Exhibition presents images of one notable show every weekday.
Today’s show: “Dorit Margreiter: Really!” is on view at MUMOK (Museum Moderner Kunst Stiftung Ludwig Wien) in Vienna through Sunday, October 6. The solo exhibition presents installations, mobiles, photographs, and a new film that the Vienna-based aritst created in Prater Park’s Hall of Mirrors in the Austrian city.
-
-
Dorit Margreiter, Pavilion (still), 2009, 35 mm.
©DORIT MARGREITER
-
-
Dorit Margreiter, Mirror Maze (still), 2019, two-channel video installation.
©DORIT MARGREITER
-
-
Installation view of “Dorit Margreiter: Really!,” 2019, at mumok (Museum moderner Kunst Stiftung Ludwig Wien), Vienna.
HANNES BÖCK/©MUMOK
-
-
Installation view of “Dorit Margreiter: Really!,” 2019, at mumok (Museum moderner Kunst Stiftung Ludwig Wien), Vienna.
HANNES BÖCK/©MUMOK
-
-
Installation view of “Dorit Margreiter: Really!,” 2019, at mumok (Museum moderner Kunst Stiftung Ludwig Wien), Vienna.
HANNES BÖCK/©MUMOK
-
-
-
Installation view of “Dorit Margreiter: Really!,” 2019, at mumok (Museum moderner Kunst Stiftung Ludwig Wien), Vienna.
HANNES BÖCK/©MUMOK
-
-
Installation view of “Dorit Margreiter: Really!,” 2019, at mumok (Museum moderner Kunst Stiftung Ludwig Wien), Vienna.
HANNES BÖCK/©MUMOK
-
-
Dorit Margreiter, calypso (Serie I, 1–7), 2019, watercolor on clayboard, seven parts, installation view .
HANNES BÖCK/©MUMOK
© 2019 ARTnews Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved. ARTnews® is registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.