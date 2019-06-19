Here’s the Exhibitor List for Pioneer Works’s Press Play Book and Music Fair

COURTESY WALTER WLODARCZYK/PIONEER WORKS

New York’s Pioneer Works has announced the 2019 exhibitor list for Press Play, its annual book and music fair, which this year will include booths from publishers such as Printed Matter, Inc., the Baffler, BOMB Magazine, and Paper Cuts, among others. Alongside the selection of publications to browse, the fair will also host several workshops and performances, such as a workshop about how to use the DJ software program Ableton Live and a musical performance by harpist Ahya Simone.

The fair, which is free to the public, will take place at Pioneer Works’ space in Brooklyn’s Red Hook neighborhood from June 28 through June 29. The full list of exhibitors follows below.

3 Hole Press

Fully Booked

Press Press

Ulises

ROMERO ITEM

siglio

Montez Press Radio

Litmus Press

Warp Records

The Mantle

GenderFail

#Blkgrlswurld ZINE

Passenger Pigeon Press

Institute for Electronic Arts

Authorized to Work in the US Press

Soft City

Quimby’s Bookstore NYC

Guillotine

Homie House Press

TigerBee Press

Raw Meat Collective

Dancing Foxes Press

A_OK Editions

Radix Media

Purgatory Pie Press

Secret Riso Club

LiveCodeNYC

Brain Washing from Phone Towers

unbag

Textual Records

Irrelevant Press

Zine Hug

littleBits electronics

Wendy’s Subway

POWRPLNT

El Rebozo Editorial

TXTbooks

Discwoman

Pacific

lōkē editions

Inpatient Press

Tendernet

Youngbloods

Little Pharma

Endless Editions

James Bascara, Whitley Watson & Jo Yeh

New Amsterdam Records

lucky risograph

Printed Matter, Inc.

Spectacle Box

Enchanted Lion Books

Unknown Unknowns

IIIII Columns

Sidewalk Botanist

Wharf Cat Records

Sounds et al

ORMOLYCKA

Erizo: A Journal of the Arts

Daylight Books

The Operating System

Wren McDonald

Freedom of the Press Foundation

Sam Lavigne

printjob press

Aarati Akkapeddi & Philipp Schmitt

Math Magazine

Anisa Jackson

Soft Surplus

Flawless Hacks

The Basement Labs

8 Ball Radio

Sonic Arts for All

SouthAsia.Art

Hyperlink Press

Modes Vu

Sunset Spark

The Baffler