Here’s the Exhibitor List for Pioneer Works’s Press Play Book and Music Fair

New York’s Pioneer Works has announced the 2019 exhibitor list for Press Play, its annual book and music fair, which this year will include booths from publishers such as Printed Matter, Inc., the Baffler, BOMB Magazine, and Paper Cuts, among others. Alongside the selection of publications to browse, the fair will also host several workshops and performances, such as a workshop about how to use the DJ software program Ableton Live and a musical performance by harpist Ahya Simone.
The fair, which is free to the public, will take place at Pioneer Works’ space in Brooklyn’s Red Hook neighborhood from June 28 through June 29. The full list of exhibitors follows below.
3 Hole Press
Fully Booked
Press Press
Ulises
ROMERO ITEM
siglio
Montez Press Radio
Litmus Press
Warp Records
The Mantle
GenderFail
#Blkgrlswurld ZINE
Passenger Pigeon Press
Institute for Electronic Arts
Authorized to Work in the US Press
Soft City
Quimby’s Bookstore NYC
Guillotine
Homie House Press
TigerBee Press
Raw Meat Collective
Dancing Foxes Press
A_OK Editions
Radix Media
Purgatory Pie Press
Secret Riso Club
LiveCodeNYC
Brain Washing from Phone Towers
unbag
Textual Records
Irrelevant Press
Zine Hug
littleBits electronics
Wendy’s Subway
POWRPLNT
El Rebozo Editorial
TXTbooks
Discwoman
Pacific
lōkē editions
Inpatient Press
Tendernet
Youngbloods
Little Pharma
Endless Editions
James Bascara, Whitley Watson & Jo Yeh
New Amsterdam Records
lucky risograph
Printed Matter, Inc.
Spectacle Box
Enchanted Lion Books
Unknown Unknowns
IIIII Columns
Sidewalk Botanist
Wharf Cat Records
Sounds et al
ORMOLYCKA
Erizo: A Journal of the Arts
Daylight Books
The Operating System
Wren McDonald
Freedom of the Press Foundation
Sam Lavigne
printjob press
Aarati Akkapeddi & Philipp Schmitt
Math Magazine
Anisa Jackson
Soft Surplus
Flawless Hacks
The Basement Labs
8 Ball Radio
Sonic Arts for All
SouthAsia.Art
Hyperlink Press
Modes Vu
Sunset Spark
The Baffler