Morning Links: Rent Freeze Edition

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.
Markets
A new report from POWarts provides insights into salaries within the arts industry. Among its findings: a master’s degree does not substantially boost wages, on average. [ARTnews]
Sotheby’s Impressionist and modern evening sale in London hauled in £99 million (about $125.7 million) in London, led by a Monet and a Modigliani. [The Art Newspaper]
Michael Shnayerson discusses the ins and outs of the art market and his new book, Boom: Mad Money, Mega Dealers, and the Rise of Contemporary Art. [Town & Country]
Patronage
Philanthropists Bernard and Lisa Selz have given “more than $3 million in recent years to groups that stoke fears about immunizations online and at live events,” according to a report by Lena H. Sun and Amy Brittain. [The Washington Post]
Zachary Small did a deep dive into the cultural philanthropy of the Selzes, which has included gifts to the Frick Collection, the Brooklyn Museum, the Dallas Art Museum, and other institutions. [Hyperallergic]
Policy
Lawmakers in Berlin are moving to freeze rents in the city for five years. [Citylab]
As the price of art has skyrocketed, museums have had to become creative about finding ways to acquire work. [Penta/Barron’s]
R.I.P.
“Warren Niesluchowski, a translator, writer, and nomad who made himself welcome around the globe, has died.” [Artforum]
Collectors
Hilarie M. Sheets spoke with Barbara and Aaron Levine about the collection they have been building together for 30 years. [The New York Times]
The Talent
Kresge Arts in Detroit has named 20 recipients of its annual fellowships and awards, including Jack Cheng, Joan Kee, and Nandi Comer. [ARTnews]