Veteran Brooklyn Organization NURTUREart to Close After 22 Years

COURTESY NURTUREART

Brooklyn space NURTUREart announced on Wednesday that it would close. In letter posted to its website, the art space cited “a confluence of resource challenges and a shifting environment for non-profits” as its cause for shuttering. It had been open for 22 years.

Since George J. Robinson founded the nonprofit in 1997, NURTUREart has presented 17 seasons, each of which have included up to eight exhibitions at various venues around Brooklyn. Its brick-and-mortar space has been located in Bushwick since 2011; prior to that, the organization had operated out of Williamsburg.

Among their noted shows have been a solo exhibition by Brett Wallace, a collaboration between artist Gabo Camnitzer and architect Lluís Alexandre Casanovas Blanco, and a group exhibition curated by students at a local high school and Simone Couto.

The letter concluded, “All of us at NURTUREart are saddened to find our time together drawing to a close, yet very happy and proud to celebrate a long and distinguished contribution to the art community.”