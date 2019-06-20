Shizu Saldamando at Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, Arizona
Installation view of “southwestNET Shizu Saldamando,” 2019, at Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, Arizona.
CLAIRE A. WARDEN
Today’s show: “southwestNET Shizu Saldamando” is on view at Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art in Arizona through Sunday, October 13. The solo show, part of a series that showcases work by mid-career artists from Mexico and the Southwest region of the United States, features new pieces by the artist, whose work often focuses on overlooked communities of color.
Installation view of “southwestNET Shizu Saldamando,” 2019, at Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, Arizona.
Installation view of “southwestNET Shizu Saldamando,” 2019, at Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, Arizona.
Shizu Saldamando, La Lupe with Mayhem Cap, 2019, colored pencil on paper.
COURTESY THE ARTIST AND CHARLIE JAMES GALLERY, LOS ANGELES
Installation view of “southwestNET Shizu Saldamando,” 2019, at Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, Arizona.
Shizu Saldamando, Grace and Ira, Golden Hour At and Despite Steele Indian School Park, 2019, mixed media on wood.
COURTESY THE ARTIST AND CHARLIE JAMES GALLERY, LOS ANGELES
Installation view of “southwestNET Shizu Saldamando,” 2019, at Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, Arizona.
Shizu Saldamando, Maria Daniela Concert, 2008, graphite on wood panel.
COLLECTION OF DANIEL IKETANI
Shizu Saldamando, La Mariana, 2019, mixed media on wood.
COURTESY THE ARTIST AND CHARLIE JAMES GALLERY, LOS ANGELES
Shizu Saldamando, Ramiro, 2019, mixed media on wood panel.
COURTESY THE ARTIST AND CHARLIE JAMES GALLERY, LOS ANGELES
