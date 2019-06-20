ARTnews

 

Pictures at an Exhibition

Shizu Saldamando at Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, Arizona

By Posted 06/20/19 4:06 pm

Installation view of “southwestNET Shizu Saldamando,” 2019, at Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, Arizona.

CLAIRE A. WARDEN

Today’s show: “southwestNET Shizu Saldamando” is on view at Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art in Arizona through Sunday, October 13. The solo show, part of a series that showcases work by mid-career artists from Mexico and the Southwest region of the United States, features new pieces by the artist, whose work often focuses on overlooked communities of color.

© 2019 ARTnews Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved. ARTnews® is registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Article Tags