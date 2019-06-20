Here’s the Artist List for the First Toronto Biennial

The Toronto Biennial of Art has released the names of the artists and collectives set to participate in its first edition’s main exhibition, which is curated by Candice Hopkins and Tairone Bastien. The 39 indigenous, Canadian, and international artists will present work across 10 venues along the Toronto Waterfront for 72 days, beginning on September 21.
The exhibition, which will be free to the public, will bring together more than 100 works, including 20 new commissions, that look at the ways in which the city of Toronto and its people relate to Lake Ontario and its complex and multivalent histories. Additionally, the biennial has partnered with numerous local organizations in the city to present some of the works on view as well as its programming.
“The contingencies among people, nature, and economies inform the Biennial’s central question: ‘What does it mean to be in relation?’ ” Hopkins and Bastien said in a statement. “The artworks explore how relations—both human and non-human—can reaffirm communion and generate ecosystems, but also have the potential to breed anxieties, glitches, anomie, and alienation.”
Among those included in the exhibition are Maria Thereza Alves, Judy Chicago, Dana Claxton (Hunkpapa Lakota), Shezad Dawood, Naufus Ramírez Figueroa, Kapwani Kiwanga, the New Red Order, Napachie Pootoogook (Inuit), Curtis Talwst Santiago, Bárbara Wagner and Benjamin de Burca, and Agne Loft (Kahnawake Mohawk), who has been involved with the biennial since creating the Toronto Indigenous Context Brief, which charts the 14,000-year activity of indigenous peoples along the waterfront, during the exhibition’s early planning stages.
The full artist list follows.
- Maria Thereza Alves (born in São Paulo, Brazil; lives in Naples, Italy, and Berlin, Germany) in partnership with Evergreen
- Abbas Akhavan (born in Tehran, Iran; lives in Montreal, QC, Canada)
- AA Bronson (born in Vancouver, BC, Canada; lives in Berlin, Germany) & Adrian Stimson (born in Sault Ste. Marie, ON, Canada; lives in Siksika, AB, Canada)
- Adrian Blackwell (born and lives in Toronto, ON, Canada)
- Hera Büyüktaşçıyan (born and lives in Istanbul, Turkey)
- Judy Chicago (born in Chicago, IL, USA; lives in Belen, NM, USA)
- Dana Claxton (Hunkpapa Lakota (Sioux), born in Yorkton, SK, Canada; lives in Vancouver, BC, Canada)
- Moyra Davey (born in Toronto, ON, Canada; lives in New York, NY, USA)
- Shezad Dawood (born and lives in London, UK) in partnership with Fogo Island Arts, MOCA Toronto, and A Tale of A Tub (Rotterdam)
- Naufus Ramírez Figueroa (born and lives in Guatemala City, Guatemala)
- Laurent Grasso (born in Mulhouse, France; lives in Paris, France)
- Embassy of Imagination + PA System – Alexa Hatanaka (born and lives in Toronto, ON, Canada) and Patrick Thompson (born in Chelsea, QC, Canada; lives in Toronto, ON, Canada), plus Kinngait youth artists: Christine Adamie, Iqaluk Ainalik, Parr Josephee, Moe Kelly, Acacia Lawrence, Annie Oshutsiaq, David Pudlat, Cie Taqiasuk, and Oasis Skateboard Factory 2019 Fall Cohort
- Ramin Haerizadeh, Rokni Haerizadeh (both born in Tehran, Iran; both live in Dubai, UAE) and Hesam Rahmanian (born in Knoxville, TN, USA; lives in Dubai, UAE) • Luis Jacob (born in Lima, Peru; lives in Toronto, ON, Canada)
- Jae Jarrell (born and lives in Cleveland, OH, USA) in partnership with the Art Gallery of York University (AGYU)
- Jumblies Theatre & Arts with Ange Loft (Kahnawake Mohawk, born in Kahnawake, QQ, Canada; lives in Toronto, ON, Canada)
- Kapwani Kiwanga (born in Hamilton, ON, Canada: lives in Paris, France)
- Jumana Manna (born in Princeton, NJ, USA; lives in Berlin, Germany)
- Qavavau Manumie (Inuit, born in Brandon, MB, Canada; lives in Kinngait (Cape Dorset), NU, Canada)
- Caroline Monnet (Algonquin-French, born in Outaouais, QC, Canada; lives in Montreal, QC Canada)
- New Mineral Collective – Emilija Škarnulytė (born in Vilnius, Lithuania; lives in Tromsø, Norway) and Tanya Busse (born in Moncton, NB, Canada; lives in Tromsø, Norway)
- The New Red Order: Adam Khalil, Zack Khalil (both Ojibway and born in Sault Ste. Marie, MI, USA; both live in New York, NY, USA) and Jackson Polys (Tlingit, born in Ketchikan, Alaska, USA; lives in New York, NY, USA) in partnership with Gallery TPW
- Fernando Palma Rodríguez (born in Atocpan-San Pedro, Mexico; lives in Mexico City, Mexico)
- Napachie Pootoogook (Inuit, born in 1938, Sako Island Camp, NT, Canada; died in 2002 Kinngait (Cape Dorset), NU, Canada)
- Elder Duke Redbird (Ojibway, born in Saugeen First Nation, ON, Canada; lives in Toronto, ON, Canada) in partnership with Myseum, SummerWorks, and Young People’s Theatre (YPT)
- Lisa Reihana (Maori – Nga Puhi, born and lives in Auckland, Aotearoa | New Zealand)
- ReMatriate Collective (based in unceded and ancestral territories of the xʷməθkwəy̓əm, Skwxwú7mesh and Səl̓ílwətaʔ/Selilwitulh Nations, BC, Canada)
- Abel Rodríguez (Nonuya, born in Cahuinarí region, Colombia; lives in Bogotá, Colombia)
- Wilson Rodríguez (Nonuya, born in Cahuinarí region, Colombia; lives in Bogotá, Colombia)
- Arin Rungjang (born and lives in Bangkok, Thailand) in partnership with Harbourfront Centre
- Susan Schuppli (Canadian/Swiss, lives in London, UK) in partnership with Office for Contemporary Art Norway
- Lou Sheppard (born in unceded Mi’Kmaq territory, NS, Canada and based in K’jipuktuk | Halifax, NS, Canada) in partnership with the City of Toronto
- Nick Sikkuark (Inuit, born in 1943, Garry Lake, NU, Canada; died in 2013 in Kugaaruk, NU, Canada)
- Lisa Steele (born in Kansas City, MO, USA; lives in Toronto, ON, Canada) and Kim Tomczak (born in Victoria, BC, Canada; lives in Toronto, ON, Canada)
- Curtis Talwst Santiago (born in Edmonton, AB, Canada; lives in Lisbon, Portugal)
- Althea Thauberger (born in Sault Ste. Marie, ON, Canada; lives in Vancouver, BC, Canada) and Suzanne Kite (Lakota Sioux, born in Sylmar, CA, USA; lives in Montreal, ON, Canada) in partnership with the Her Majesty’s Canadian Ship HMCS York
- Caecilia Tripp (based in New York, NY, USA and Paris, France) in partnership with the Art Gallery of York University (AGYU)
- Bárbara Wagner (born in Brasilia, Brazil; lives in Recife, Brazil) and Benjamin de Burca (born in Munich, Germany; lives in Recife, Brazil)
- Hajra Waheed (born in Calgary, AB, Canada; lives in Montreal, QC, Canada)
- Syrus Marcus Ware (born in Montreal, QC, Canada; lives in Toronto, ON, Canada) in partnership with the Ryerson Image Centre