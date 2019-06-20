Here’s the Artist List for the First Toronto Biennial

COURTESY THE ARTIST

The Toronto Biennial of Art has released the names of the artists and collectives set to participate in its first edition’s main exhibition, which is curated by Candice Hopkins and Tairone Bastien. The 39 indigenous, Canadian, and international artists will present work across 10 venues along the Toronto Waterfront for 72 days, beginning on September 21.

The exhibition, which will be free to the public, will bring together more than 100 works, including 20 new commissions, that look at the ways in which the city of Toronto and its people relate to Lake Ontario and its complex and multivalent histories. Additionally, the biennial has partnered with numerous local organizations in the city to present some of the works on view as well as its programming.

“The contingencies among people, nature, and economies inform the Biennial’s central question: ‘What does it mean to be in relation?’ ” Hopkins and Bastien said in a statement. “The artworks explore how relations—both human and non-human—can reaffirm communion and generate ecosystems, but also have the potential to breed anxieties, glitches, anomie, and alienation.”

Among those included in the exhibition are Maria Thereza Alves, Judy Chicago, Dana Claxton (Hunkpapa Lakota), Shezad Dawood, Naufus Ramírez Figueroa, Kapwani Kiwanga, the New Red Order, Napachie Pootoogook (Inuit), Curtis Talwst Santiago, Bárbara Wagner and Benjamin de Burca, and Agne Loft (Kahnawake Mohawk), who has been involved with the biennial since creating the Toronto Indigenous Context Brief, which charts the 14,000-year activity of indigenous peoples along the waterfront, during the exhibition’s early planning stages.

The full artist list follows.