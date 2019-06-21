Cleve Carney Art Gallery in Illinois Will Expand, Become Museum—Frida Kahlo Show on Tap

COURTESY THE CLEVE CARNEY MUSEUM OF ART

Last night in Glen Ellyn, Illinois, a suburb just outside Chicago, the board of trustees of the College of DuPage voted to approve a 1,000-square-foot expansion and renovation for its Cleve Carney Art Gallery, and to rename it the Cleve Carney Museum of Art. Construction on the expansion, which has been designed by Kevin Havens of Wight & Company, will begin this September, with an estimated completion date of March 2020.

The expansion comes ahead of an exhibition of 26 works by Frida Kahlo, on loan from the collection of the Dolores Olmedo Museum in Mexico City, among them Self Portrait with Small Monkey (1945). The show, “Frida Kahlo 2020,” is set to be the largest survey of her work in the Chicago area since the Museum of Contemporary Art hosted one in 1978.

Justin Witte, the newly minted museum’s director and curator, said in a statement, “While the benefits of the proposed expansion will certainly be foundational to the upcoming Frida Kahlo exhibition, they will also extend far beyond 2020 and open up the possibility of hosting more museum-level traveling exhibitions in the years to come.”