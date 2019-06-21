Here Are the Exhibitor Lists for Frieze London and Frieze Masters 2019

Frieze has released the exhibitor lists for the 2019 editions of its London and Frieze Masters fairs, which will both take place under tents in Regent’s Park in the British capital from October 3 to 6.
The 17th edition of Frieze London will bring together more than 160 artists from 36 countries, with Alexander Gray Associates (New York), Gió Marconi (Milan), Sikkema Jenkins & Co. (New York), Gallery Baton (Seoul), and Galeria Nara Roesler (São Paulo) among the event’s first-time participants.
Returning enterprises include David Zwirner (New York, London, and Hong Kong), Pace Gallery (New York, Palo Alto, London, Hong Kong, Geneva, Beijing, Seoul), and Hauser & Wirth (New York, Los Angeles, London, Hong Kong, Zurich, Somerset, Menorca, Gstaad, and St. Moritz), Galerie Thaddaeus Ropac (London, Paris, and Salzburg), and White Cube (London and Hong Kong).
Salon 94 (New York), kurimanzutto (Mexico City and New York), Barbara Wien (Berlin), Mary Mary (Glasgow), and Lia Rumma Gallery (Milan), all of which participated in Frieze London 2018, will not be exhibiting at the fair’s upcoming edition.
Along with its “Focus” section for young galleries, Frieze London will feature a new exhibition of solo presentations by eight artists who work in textiles, weaving, and tapestry. Titled “Woven,” the section is curated by Cosmin Costinas, executive director and curator at Para Site in Hong Kong. Pieces by Pacita Abad (presented with Silverlens Galleries, Manila), Monika Correa (Jhaveri Contemporary, Mumbai), Chitra Ganesh (Gallery Wendi Norris, San Francisco), and others will figure in “Woven.”
In a statement, Costinas said of the section, “Together these eight solo presentations will make visible the histories and continuous legacies of the colonial catastrophe, from the economies around textiles to current forms of exploitation and political complicity, as well as point to the various languages available to artistic practice in this critical effort.”
At Frieze Masters, returning exhibitors include Acquavella Galleries (New York), Marlborough (New York and London), and Skarstedt (New York and London). Galerie Perrotin (New York, Paris, Hong Kong, Seoul, Shanghai, and Tokyo), Mai 36 Galerie (Zurich), Lisson Gallery (New York, London, and Shanghai), Agnews (London), and Mignoni (New York) are newcomers to the fair.
Laura Hoptman, who was appointed executive director of the Drawing Center in New York last year, will curate the fair’s “Spotlight” section for solo shows of work by 20th-century artists. Presentations will focus on Ming Smith, Gordon Parks, Howardena Pindell, General Idea, and others.
Additionally, curator and writer Amin Jaffer and curator Sir Normal Rosenthal will co-organize the “Collections” section, which brings together themed presentations of classical and modern Japanese art within the context of Buddhism and Zen philosophy, black-and-white works by the late Indian painter S. H. Raza, and more.
The exhibitor lists for Frieze London and Frieze Masters follow in full below.
Frieze London
Main Section
303 Gallery
47 Canal
A Gentil Carioca
Miguel Abreu Gallery
Galería Juana de Aizpuru
Antenna Space
The Approach
Gallery Baton
Marianne Boesky Gallery
Tanya Bonakdar Gallery
The Breeder
Gavin Brown’s enterprise
Galerie Buchholz
Galerie Gisela Capitain
Carlos/Ishikawa
Chi-Wen Gallery
Sadie Coles HQ
Pilar Corrias
Galeria Vera Cortês Corvi-Mora
Galerie Chantal Crousel
Thomas Dane Gallery
dépendance
Galerie Eigen + Art
Fortes D’Aloia & Gabriel
Carl Freedman Gallery
Stephen Friedman Gallery
Frith Street Gallery
Gagosian
François Ghebaly
Goodman Gallery
Alexander Gray Associates
Greene Naftali
greengrassi
Grimm
Galerie Karin Guenther
Kavi Gupta
Hales Gallery
Hauser & Wirth
Herald St
Galerie Max Hetzler
Hollybush Gardens
Xavier Hufkens
Gallery Hyundai
i8
Ingleby
Taka Ishii Gallery
Alison Jacques Gallery
Galerie Martin Janda
Kadel Willborn
Kalfayan Galleries
Casey Kaplan
Kayne Griffin Corcoran
Galerie Peter Kilchmann
König Galerie
Koppe Astner
David Kordansky Gallery
Andrew Kreps Gallery
Galerie Krinzinger
Kukje Gallery
Galerie Emanuel Layr
Simon Lee Gallery
Lehmann Maupin
Galerie Lelong & Co.
David Lewis
Josh Lilley
Lisson Gallery
lokal_30
Kate MacGarry
Maisterravalbuena
Gió Marconi
Matthew Marks Gallery
Mendes Wood DM
kamel mennour
Metro Pictures
Victoria Miro
Modern Art
The Modern Institute
mother’s tankstation
Taro Nasu
Galleria Franco Noero
David Nolan Gallery
Galerie Nordenhake
Galleria Lorcan O’Neill
OMR
P.P.O.W
P420
Pace Gallery
Maureen Paley
Peres Projects
Perrotin
Galeria Plan B
Gregor Podnar
Profile
Project 88
Almine Rech
Galeria Nara Roesler
Galerie Thaddaeus Ropac
Lia Rumma
Esther Schipper
Galerie Rüdiger Schöttle
Seventeen
Sfeir-Semler
Jack Shainman Gallery
Sikkema Jenkins & Co.
Société
Sommer Contemporary Art Sprovieri
Sprüth Magers
Stevenson
STPI – Creative Workshop & Gallery
Galeria Luisa Strina
Timothy Taylor
The Third Line
Travesía Cuatro
Vermelho
Galleri Nicolai Wallner
Michael Werner
White Cube
Amanda Wilkinson
Zeno X Gallery
David Zwirner
Woven
1335Mabini, Cian Dayrit
Blindspot Gallery, Angela Su
Jhaveri Contemporary, Monika Correa
Nature Morte, Mrinalini Mhukerjee
Gallery Wendi Norris, Chitra Ganesh
Primae Noctis, Joël Andrianomearisoa
Galeria Marilia Razuk, José Leonilson
Silverlens Galleries, Pacita Abad
Focus
VI, VII
80M2 Livia Benavides
Aike
Christian Andersen
Arcadia Missa
blank
Bodega
Nuno Centeno
ChertLüdde
Commonwealth and Council Company
Cooper Cole Gallery
Drei
Emalin
Green Art Gallery
Gypsum
High Art
Instituto de Visión
Edouard Malingue Gallery
Marfa’
Project Native Informant
Proyectos Ultravioleta
Revolver Galería
Deborah Schamoni
Southard Reid
Galerie Gregor Staiger
Sultana
The Sunday Painter
Temnikova & Kasela
Tiwani Contemporary
Union Pacific
Galerie Tanja Wagner
Wilding Cran Gallery
Frieze Masters
Main Section
Didier Aaron
Acquavella Galleries
Agnews
Applicat-Prazan
Ariadne Galleries
ArtAncient
Alfonso Artiaco
Antichita Bacarelli
Emanuel von Baeyer
Blain|Southern
BorzoGallery
Botticelli Antichita
Ben Brown Fine Arts
Brun Fine Art
Prahlad Bubbar
Cahn International
Cardi Gallery
Castelli Gallery
Galerie Jean-Christophe Charbonnier
Galerie Chenel
Le Claire Kunst
Colnaghi
Galleria Continua
Alan Cristea Gallery
Gisèle Croës – Arts d’Extrême Orient
Daniel Crouch Rare Books
Thomas Dane Gallery
Massimo De Carlo
Dickinson
Andrew Edmunds
Donald Ellis Gallery
Entwistle
The Gallery of Everything
Eykyn Maclean
Sam Fogg
Stephen Friedman Gallery
Gagosian
Francesca Galloway
Galerie David Ghezelbash
Eric Gillis Fine Art
Richard Green
Dr. Jörn Günther Rare Books
Johnny Van Haeften
Peter Harrington
Hauser & Wirth
Hazlitt Holland-Hibbert
Paul Hughes Fine Arts
Gallery Hyundai
Bernard Jacobson Gallery
De Jonckheere
Annely Juda Fine Art
Kasmin
Tina Kim Gallery
Koetser Gallery
Salomon Lilian
Lisson Gallery
Luhring Augustine
Yves Macaux
Gió Marconi
Marlborough
Barbara Mathes Gallery
The Mayor Gallery
Mazzoleni
Anthony Meier Fine Arts
Menconi & Schoelkopf Fine Art
Galerie Meyer Oceanic Art
Mignoni
Moretti Fine Art
Richard Nagy
Nahmad Contemporary
Ambrose Naumann Fine Art
Stephen Ongpin Fine Art
Osborne Samuel Gallery
Franklin Parrasch Gallery
Parrasch Heijnen Gallery
Galerie Perrotin
Raccanello Leprince
Robilant+Voena
Richard Saltoun Gallery
Galerie G. Sarti
Schönewald Fine Arts
Shapero Rare Books
Shibunkaku
Bruce Silverstein Gallery
Skarstedt
Sperone Westwater
Stair Sainty Gallery
Craig F. Starr Gallery
Sycomore Ancient Art
Galleria Tega
Galerie Thomas
Tornabuoni Art
Trinity Fine Art
Van de Weghe
Van Doren Waxter
Venus Over Manhattan
Axel Vervoordt Gallery
Waddington Custot
Offer Waterman
W&K – Wienerroither & Kohlbacher
David Zwirner
Spotlight
Anglim Gilbert Gallery, Carlos Villa
Paul Coulon, Hervé Télémaque
Diehl Gallery, KP Brehmer
espaivisor, Lotty Rosenfeld + CADA
Henrique Faria, Margarita Pakza
Foksal Gallery Foundation, Edward Krasinski
Garth Greenan Gallery, Howardena Pindell
Kavi Gupta, Richard Hunt
Holtermann Fine Art, Sidsel Paaske
Alison Jacques Gallery, Gordon Parks
Jenkins Johnson Gallery, Ming Smith
Andrew Kreps Gallery, Bruno Munari
Galerie Lelong & Co., Mildred Thompson
Loevenbruck, Michel Parmentier
Mai 36 Galerie, General Idea
MCMC, Edgardo Antonio Vigo
Massimo Minini, Georges Vantongerloo
Rafael Ortiz, Equipo 57
Ortuzar Projects, Maruja Mallo
Gregor Podnar, OHO Group
Proyectos Monclova, Helen Escobedo
Repetto Gallery, Bruno Munari
Richard Saltoun Gallery, Jagoda Buić
Aurel Scheibler, Ernst Wilhelm Nay
Collections
Gregg Baker Asian Art
Callisto Fine Arts
Grosvenor Gallery
Galerie Kevorkian
Van der Meij Fine Arts
Gilles Peyroulet & Cie
Alexis Renard
Sims Reed