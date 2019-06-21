Here Are the Exhibitor Lists for Frieze London and Frieze Masters 2019

LINDA NYLIND

Frieze has released the exhibitor lists for the 2019 editions of its London and Frieze Masters fairs, which will both take place under tents in Regent’s Park in the British capital from October 3 to 6.

The 17th edition of Frieze London will bring together more than 160 artists from 36 countries, with Alexander Gray Associates (New York), Gió Marconi (Milan), Sikkema Jenkins & Co. (New York), Gallery Baton (Seoul), and Galeria Nara Roesler (São Paulo) among the event’s first-time participants.

Returning enterprises include David Zwirner (New York, London, and Hong Kong), Pace Gallery (New York, Palo Alto, London, Hong Kong, Geneva, Beijing, Seoul), and Hauser & Wirth (New York, Los Angeles, London, Hong Kong, Zurich, Somerset, Menorca, Gstaad, and St. Moritz), Galerie Thaddaeus Ropac (London, Paris, and Salzburg), and White Cube (London and Hong Kong).

Salon 94 (New York), kurimanzutto (Mexico City and New York), Barbara Wien (Berlin), Mary Mary (Glasgow), and Lia Rumma Gallery (Milan), all of which participated in Frieze London 2018, will not be exhibiting at the fair’s upcoming edition.

Along with its “Focus” section for young galleries, Frieze London will feature a new exhibition of solo presentations by eight artists who work in textiles, weaving, and tapestry. Titled “Woven,” the section is curated by Cosmin Costinas, executive director and curator at Para Site in Hong Kong. Pieces by Pacita Abad (presented with Silverlens Galleries, Manila), Monika Correa (Jhaveri Contemporary, Mumbai), Chitra Ganesh (Gallery Wendi Norris, San Francisco), and others will figure in “Woven.”

In a statement, Costinas said of the section, “Together these eight solo presentations will make visible the histories and continuous legacies of the colonial catastrophe, from the economies around textiles to current forms of exploitation and political complicity, as well as point to the various languages available to artistic practice in this critical effort.”

At Frieze Masters, returning exhibitors include Acquavella Galleries (New York), Marlborough (New York and London), and Skarstedt (New York and London). Galerie Perrotin (New York, Paris, Hong Kong, Seoul, Shanghai, and Tokyo), Mai 36 Galerie (Zurich), Lisson Gallery (New York, London, and Shanghai), Agnews (London), and Mignoni (New York) are newcomers to the fair.

Laura Hoptman, who was appointed executive director of the Drawing Center in New York last year, will curate the fair’s “Spotlight” section for solo shows of work by 20th-century artists. Presentations will focus on Ming Smith, Gordon Parks, Howardena Pindell, General Idea, and others.

Additionally, curator and writer Amin Jaffer and curator Sir Normal Rosenthal will co-organize the “Collections” section, which brings together themed presentations of classical and modern Japanese art within the context of Buddhism and Zen philosophy, black-and-white works by the late Indian painter S. H. Raza, and more.

The exhibitor lists for Frieze London and Frieze Masters follow in full below.

Frieze London