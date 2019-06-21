Morning Links: Sunflowers Edition

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.
Friday Reads and Listens
Though she died in 1954, French artist Claude Cahun, known for challenging gender norms with her surrealist photography, gets the Times obituary treatment. David Bowie once said her work is “really quite mad, in the nicest possible way.” [New York Times]
Architect Sir David Adjaye speaks with Sotheby’s chairman Amy Cappellazzo on this week’s “In Other Words” podcast. [Art Agency Partners]
Take a look inside the office of David Berliner, the Brooklyn Museum’s president and chief operating officer, which holds work by Charmion von Wiegand, Harry Bertoia, and Leon Polk Smith. [The Cut]
Here’s a look into a study on Van Gogh’s paintings of sunflowers that raises questions over whether some versions of the series are copies. [New York Times]
News
The board of trustees of the College of DuPage voted to approve a 1,000-square-foot expansion and renovation for its Cleve Carney Art Gallery, and to rename it the Cleve Carney Museum of Art. [ARTnews]
Six South African galleries have pulled out of the FNB JoburgArtFair in support of the fair’s sale by Artlogic to Mandla Sibeko, who had served as the fair’s director. An event titled FNB Art Joburg will replace the original fair.
[Financial Times]
Frieze has released the exhibitor lists for the 2019 editions of its Frieze London and Frieze Masters fairs, upcoming in October. [ARTnews]
Misc.
Marc Chagall’s The Lovers (1913–14) was shrouded in gray cloth yesterday at The Metropolitan Museum of Art to commemorate World Refugee Day as part of a new museum initiative. “The Met is newly aware of its responsibility to not have a neutral position,” said Sheena Wagstaff, the museum’s chairman of modern and contemporary art. [ARTnews]
Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour’s 1969 Black Strat took in $3.9 million at Christie’s, setting an auction record for the most paid for any guitar at auction. [Rolling Stone]
The opening date of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures has been delayed to an unspecified time in 2020. [Variety]