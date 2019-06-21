Sara Cwynar at the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, Connecticut

Sara Cwynar, Tracy (Pantyhose), 2017, dye sublimation print on aluminum.
©SARA CWYNAR/COURTESY COOPER COLE, TORONTO, AND FOXY PRODUCTION, NEW YORK
Pictures at an Exhibition presents images of one notable show every weekday.
Today’s show: “Sara Cwynar: Gilded Age” is on view at the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum in Ridgefield, Connecticut, through Sunday, November 10. The solo exhibition features color photographs by Cwynar, her first artist book, a film, and a site-specific wallpaper, which is being shown in the United States for the first time.
Sara Cwynar, 72 Pictures of Modern Paintings, 2016, digitally printed color wallpaper.
©SARA CWYNAR/COURTESY COOPER COLE, TORONTO, AND FOXY PRODUCTION, NEW YORK
Sara Cwynar, 432 Photographs of Nefertiti, 2015.
COLLECTION OF DR. TERRY GOLASH/©SARA CWYNAR/COURTESY THE ARTIST, COOPER COLE, TORONTO, AND FOXY PRODUCTION, NEW YORK
Sara Cwynar, Corinthian Column (Plastic Cups), 2014, chromogenic print mounted on plexiglas.
©SARA CWYNAR/COURTESY COOPER COLE, TORONTO, AND FOXY PRODUCTION, NEW YORK
Sara Cwynar, Cover Girl (stills), 16 mm film on video with sound.
©SARA CWYNAR/COURTESY COOPER COLE, TORONTO, AND FOXY PRODUCTION, NEW YORK
Sara Cwynar, Red Rose, pigment print mounted on Dibond.
COLLECTION OF DAVID MADEE/©SARA CWYNAR/COURTESY COOPER COLE, TORONTO, AND FOXY PRODUCTION, NEW YORK
Sara Cwynar, Women, 2015.
COLLECTION OF JANE OSTER/©SARA CWYNAR/COURTESY THE ARTIST, COOPER COLE, TORONTO, AND FOXY PRODUCTION, NEW YORK
Sara Cwynar, A Rococo Base, 2018, archival pigment print mounted to Dibond.
COLLECTION OF BRANDON CREED, CA/©SARA CWYNAR/COURTESY COOPER COLE, TORONTO, AND FOXY PRODUCTION, NEW YORK
Sara Cwynar, Ultra Cosmetics (Nail Polish Forty Fabulous Shades), 2018, archival pigment print.
©SARA CWYNAR/COURTESY COOPER COLE, TORONTO, AND FOXY PRODUCTION, NEW YORK