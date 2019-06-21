ARTnews

 

Sara Cwynar at the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, Connecticut

Sara Cwynar, Tracy (Pantyhose), 2017, dye sublimation print on aluminum.

Today’s show: “Sara Cwynar: Gilded Age” is on view at the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum in Ridgefield, Connecticut, through Sunday, November 10. The solo exhibition features color photographs by Cwynar, her first artist book, a film, and a site-specific wallpaper, which is being shown in the United States for the first time.

