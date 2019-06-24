ARTnews in Brief: News from Around the Art World—Week of June 24, 2019

COURTESY THE ARTIST/DIRK PAUWELS

“ARTnews in Brief” is a continually updated weekly post that details goings-on in the international art industry.

Monday, June 24, 2019

Mohamed Bourouissa Heads to Blum & Poe

Blum & Poe gallery, of Los Angeles, New York, and Tokyo, now represents Mohamed Bourouissa in collaboration with Paris and London’s Galerie Kamel Mennour. Blum & Poe presented work by Bourouissa at Art Basel in Switzerland earlier this month, and he will receive a solo exhibition at the gallery’s Los Angeles space this fall. A solo show by the Paris-based artist, whose work takes the form of sculptures, drawings, photography, and films, will open in France as part of the Rencontres d’Arles photography festival in July.

Miami Artists Go National Through New Residency Program

The Miami-based nonprofit Oolite Arts (formerly ArtCenter/South Florida) has created a new initiative to send Miami artists to four residency programs across the country. Under the name “Home and Away,” the program will send grantees to Anderson Ranch Arts Center in Snowmass, Colorado; the Atlantic Center for the Arts in New Smyrna Beach, Florida; the Robert Rauschenberg Foundation’s space in Captiva, Florida; and Yadoo’s 400-acre home in Saratoga Springs, New York. Each group will be selected from a pool of applicants by different juries of curators. “Residencies can be a defining moment in an artist’s career, offering them the time and space to experiment,” Oolite CEO Dennis Scholl said in a statement. “We hope our artists will return to South Florida with new ideas and relationships that will further enrich their own work, and Miami’s cultural community.”

Art Encounters Biennial Artist List Announced

The artist list for the 2019 edition of Romania’s Art Encounters Biennial has been announced, for which 60 artists show work in the city of Timișoara from September 20 through October 27 of this year. Twenty of those artists are creating site-specific pieces commissioned for the biennial, which this year is curated by Maria Lind and Anca Rujoiu. Among the artists participating are Peres Empire, the Otolith Group, Forensic Architecture, Ahmet Ogut, and Trevor Paglen.