Morning Links: Yorkshire Sculpture International Edition

Tech
Gagosian has hired Artsy co-founder Sebastian Cwilich as an adviser, beefing up its tech department. [ARTnews]
Sculpture
The inaugural Yorkshire Sculpture International, a festival taking place across Leeds and Wakefield in the United Kingdom, opened this weekend. The Guardian took a first look at the event, which features work by Damien Hirst, Huma Bhabha, and Rashid Johnson, among others. [The Guardian]
In case you missed it, ARTnews covered a solo exhibition of work by David Smith, which is being presented as part of the Yorkshire Sculpture International. Clare Lilley, head curator and director of program at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park, said she thinks the survey “will surprise many by its playfulness, humanity, and subtlety.” [ARTnews]
It cost $34,000 to fix a 16th-century wooden statue of St. George that previously underwent a botched restoration. [The New York Times]
Lives
Peter Selz, who worked as a curator at the Museum of Modern Art in New York and founding director of the University of California’s Berkeley Art Museum, has died at age 100. [ARTnews]
The woodcarver David Esterly, whose last work was commissioned by the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas, is dead at 75. [The New York Times]
Artists
Amy Sherald has created a six-story mural in Philadelphia. The work depicts Najee Spencer-Young, a local 19-year-old woman. [The Art Newspaper]
The artist and photographer Charles Rubin, whose pieces are part of the collection at the Henry Art Museum in Seattle, and Alix Dana, director of the Independent Art Fair in New York, were married this weekend. [The New York Times]
Exhibitions
Here’s a piece on the life and career of Tseng Kwong Chi, whose photographs figure in the “Art after Stonewall, 1969-1989” exhibition at NYU’s Grey Art Gallery. [The New Yorker]
Linda Vallejo said of the works on view in her solo show, “Brown Belongings,” at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes in downtown Los Angeles, “All of the work deals with the focus of what it means to be a Latin American person born in the United States.” [Los Angeles Times]
A new show at Madrid’s Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum focuses on the dialogues between Cristóbal Balenciaga’s designs and paintings by Goya, Zurbarán, El Greco, and other masters. [Vogue]