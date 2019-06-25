Here’s the 2019 IFPDA Fine Art Print Fair’s Exhibitor List

The exhibitor list for the 2019 IFPDA (International Fine Print Dealers Association) Fine Art Print Fair in New York has been announced, and it encompasses 70 galleries and publishers from ten different countries, with Hauser & Wirth, Marlborough Graphics, and Lelong Editions among them.
The fair, which will take place at the the Javits Center from October 23 through 27, is directed by former Pulse Art Fair director Helen Toomer.
Alan Cristea Gallery, London, United Kingdom
Alice Adam Ltd., Chicago, IL
August Laube Buch & Kunstantiquariat, Zurich, Switzerland
Bernard Jacobson Graphics, London, United Kingdom
Brooke Alexander, Inc., New York, NY
C. G. Boerner, New York, NY
Carolina Nitsch, New York, NY
Catherine Burns Fine Art, Berkeley, CA
Childs Gallery, Boston, MA
Cirrus Gallery, Los Angeles, CA
Crown Point Press, San Francisco, CA
David Tunick, Inc., New York, NY
Dolan/Maxwell, Philadelphia, PA
Durham Press, Inc., Durham, PA
Emanuel von Baeyer, London, United Kingdom
Flowers Gallery, London, United Kingdom
Flying Horse Editions/UCF, Orlando, FL
G. W. Einstein Company, Inc., New York, NY
Galeria Toni Tàpies – Edicions T, Barcelona, Spain
Galerie Maximillian, Aspen, CO
Galerie Sabine Knust Munich, Germany
Gallery Neptune & Brown, Washington DC
Gemini G.E.L. at Joni Moisant Weyl, New York, NY
Goya Contemporary/Goya-Girl Press, Baltimore, MD
Graphicstudio/USF, Tampa, FL
Harris Schrank Fine Prints, New York, NY
Hauser & Wirth, New York, NY
Hill-Stone, Inc., South Dartmouth, MA
Isselbacher Gallery, New York, NY
Jim Kempner Fine Art, New York, NY
John Szoke Gallery, New York, NY
Krakow Witkin Gallery, Boston, MA
Kunsthandlung Helmut H. Rumbler Frankfurt am, Main, Germany
Lelong Editions, Paris, France
Marlborough Graphics, New York, NY
Mary Ryan Gallery, New York, NY
mfc-michèle didier, Paris, France
Mike Karstens, Meunster, Germany
Mixografia®, Los Angeles, CA
Niels Borch Jensen Gallery & Editions, Copenhagen, Denmark
Osborne Samuel Ltd., London, England
Pace Prints, New York, NY
Paragon, London, England
Paramour Fine Arts, Franklin, MI
Paul Prouté s.a., Paris, France
Paul Stolper Gallery, London, England
Paulson Fontaine Press, Berkeley, CA
Paupers Press, London, England
Polígrafa Obra Gráfica, Barcelona, Spain
R. S. Johnson Fine Art, Chicago, IL
Redfern Gallery Ltd., London, England
Ruiz-Healy Art, San Antonio, TX
Scholten Japanese Art, New York, NY
Shark’s Ink., Lyons, CO
Sims Reed Gallery, London, England
Sragow Gallery, New York, NY
Stanza del Borgo, Milan, Italy
Stoney Road Press, Dublin, Ireland
STPI, Singapore, Singapore
Susan Sheehan Gallery, New York, NY
Susan Teller Gallery, New York, NY
Tamarind Institute, Albuquerque, NM
Tandem Press, Madison, WI
The Old Print Shop, Inc., New York, NY
The Tolman Collection of Tokyo, New York, NY
Thomas French Fine Art, Fairlawn, OH
Two Palms, New York, NY
Universal Limited Art Editions, Inc, Bay Shore, NY
Ursus Rare Books, New York, NY
Wildwood Press LLC, Chesterfield, MO
Worthington Gallery, Chicago, IL