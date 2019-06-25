Here’s the 2019 IFPDA Fine Art Print Fair’s Exhibitor List

COURTESY IFPDA

The exhibitor list for the 2019 IFPDA (International Fine Print Dealers Association) Fine Art Print Fair in New York has been announced, and it encompasses 70 galleries and publishers from ten different countries, with Hauser & Wirth, Marlborough Graphics, and Lelong Editions among them.

The fair, which will take place at the the Javits Center from October 23 through 27, is directed by former Pulse Art Fair director Helen Toomer.

Alan Cristea Gallery, London, United Kingdom

Alice Adam Ltd., Chicago, IL

August Laube Buch & Kunstantiquariat, Zurich, Switzerland

Bernard Jacobson Graphics, London, United Kingdom

Brooke Alexander, Inc., New York, NY

C. G. Boerner, New York, NY

Carolina Nitsch, New York, NY

Catherine Burns Fine Art, Berkeley, CA

Childs Gallery, Boston, MA

Cirrus Gallery, Los Angeles, CA

Crown Point Press, San Francisco, CA

David Tunick, Inc., New York, NY

Dolan/Maxwell, Philadelphia, PA

Durham Press, Inc., Durham, PA

Emanuel von Baeyer, London, United Kingdom

Flowers Gallery, London, United Kingdom

Flying Horse Editions/UCF, Orlando, FL

G. W. Einstein Company, Inc., New York, NY

Galeria Toni Tàpies – Edicions T, Barcelona, Spain

Galerie Maximillian, Aspen, CO

Galerie Sabine Knust Munich, Germany

Gallery Neptune & Brown, Washington DC

Gemini G.E.L. at Joni Moisant Weyl, New York, NY

Goya Contemporary/Goya-Girl Press, Baltimore, MD

Graphicstudio/USF, Tampa, FL

Harris Schrank Fine Prints, New York, NY

Hauser & Wirth, New York, NY

Hill-Stone, Inc., South Dartmouth, MA

Isselbacher Gallery, New York, NY

Jim Kempner Fine Art, New York, NY

John Szoke Gallery, New York, NY

Krakow Witkin Gallery, Boston, MA

Kunsthandlung Helmut H. Rumbler Frankfurt am, Main, Germany

Lelong Editions, Paris, France

Marlborough Graphics, New York, NY

Mary Ryan Gallery, New York, NY

mfc-michèle didier, Paris, France

Mike Karstens, Meunster, Germany

Mixografia®, Los Angeles, CA

Niels Borch Jensen Gallery & Editions, Copenhagen, Denmark

Osborne Samuel Ltd., London, England

Pace Prints, New York, NY

Paragon, London, England

Paramour Fine Arts, Franklin, MI

Paul Prouté s.a., Paris, France

Paul Stolper Gallery, London, England

Paulson Fontaine Press, Berkeley, CA

Paupers Press, London, England

Polígrafa Obra Gráfica, Barcelona, Spain

R. S. Johnson Fine Art, Chicago, IL

Redfern Gallery Ltd., London, England

Ruiz-Healy Art, San Antonio, TX

Scholten Japanese Art, New York, NY

Shark’s Ink., Lyons, CO

Sims Reed Gallery, London, England

Sragow Gallery, New York, NY

Stanza del Borgo, Milan, Italy

Stoney Road Press, Dublin, Ireland

STPI, Singapore, Singapore

Susan Sheehan Gallery, New York, NY

Susan Teller Gallery, New York, NY

Tamarind Institute, Albuquerque, NM

Tandem Press, Madison, WI

The Old Print Shop, Inc., New York, NY

The Tolman Collection of Tokyo, New York, NY

Thomas French Fine Art, Fairlawn, OH

Two Palms, New York, NY

Universal Limited Art Editions, Inc, Bay Shore, NY

Ursus Rare Books, New York, NY

Wildwood Press LLC, Chesterfield, MO

Worthington Gallery, Chicago, IL