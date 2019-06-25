Morning Links: Wealth Attacks Edition

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.
News
Collector Eli Broad joined a chorus of voices of wealthy people asking to be taxed, to do their civic duty. [The New York Times]
On Monday, collector Agnes Gund signed a letter calling for a wealth tax. [ARTnews]
Updates
Popular Mechanics went long on matters of technology in art and ways it can be hard to maintain. “What happens when changing technologies render once-avant-garde works of art outdated? See how a growing group of conservators is trying to keep art alive.” [Popular Mechanics]
“From the pared-back aesthetic of Georgia O’Keeffe to the maximalist hedonism of Keith Haring, a new book”—Legendary Artists and the Clothes They Wore—“explores the sartorial statements of more than 40 artists.” [The Guardian]
Tom Sachs made fanny packs. [Tom Sachs]
MoMA launched a new online content portal under the title Magazine. [MoMA]
Misc.
Forbes looked into radiocarbon dating, which can help guard against forgery. [Forbes]
In response to the recent online spreadsheet “Art/Museum Salary Transparency 2019,” which includes anonymous citations of salaries and pay structures at museums, Crosscut looked into how institutions in Seattle ranked. [Crosscut]
“In the face of rising tension between Iran and the U.S., the second Teer Art Fair opens its doors in Tehran today, with almost double the amount of exhibitors as last year.” [The Art Newspaper]
Music
The great ambient-metal band Sunn O))) designed its own guitar pedal for EarthQuaker Devices. It’s heavy! [YouTube]
Chris Richards, the Washington Post’s excellent pop music critic, wrote about what it’s like to think about the music of Michael Jackson. “Listening to it and hearing it are not the same thing. … To hear is to sense your physical reality all around you. To listen is to make yourself attentive to that reality.” [The Washington Post]