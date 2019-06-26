‘From Far Away. Images of the GDR’ at Museum Villa Stuck, Munich
Simon Menner, Destroyed images, from the series “Pictures from the Secret Archives of the State Security, 2010-2015,” C-print.
©SIMON MENNER AND BSTU/COURTESY THE ARTIST
Today’s show: “From Far Away. Images of the GDR” is on view at the Museum Villa Stuck in Munich, Germany, through Sunday, September 15. The group exhibition brings together photographs and image-based works taken by Tina Bara, Seiichi Furuya, Tamami Iinuma, Sven Johne, and others, during, or about, East Germany, formally called the German Democratic Republic.
Jens Klein, from the series “Balloons,” 2013, archival pigment print, with text line in letterpress printing.
©BSTU ARCHIVE/COURTESY THE ARTIST
Tina Bara, Long while, 2016, photo film.
©TINA BARA/COURTESY THE ARTIST
Christian Lange, Lange Liste 79-97 (detail), 2013/2019, wallpaper based on the artist’s book of the same name.
COURTESY THE ARTIST
Einar Schleef, home. 100 photos from the years 1970-1975, video of the artist’s book, published 1981 by Suhrkamp Verlag, Frankfurt / Main.
ART: ©VG BiLD-KUNST, BONN 2019; REPRODUCTION: ©NIKOLAUS STEGLICH
Christine Schlegel Welded, Surveillance, 1999, Stasi File 000020 … of the collage cycle wood, textile, metal, and plastic.
©JÖRG SCHÖNER/EDITED BY ANTONIA SCHLEGEL
Paul Alexander Stolle, It worked again, 2017/2019, one-channel projection based on the artist’s book of the same name.
©HEINER STOLLE/COURTESY THE ARTIST
Joerg Waehner, I was born in Karl-Marx-Stadt (collaged details), 2018/2019, slideshow, color, black-and-white, sound.
©PICTURES: DOCUMENTS OF THE TIME, ARCHIVE OF THE ARTIST/COURTESY THE ARTIST
Seiichi Furuya, Dresden, 1984.
© SEIICHI FURUYA/COURTESY GALLERY THOMAS FISCHER
Tamami Iinuma, Stolen memories were destroyed again, 2016, from the series “Japan,” photo installation.
©TAMAMI IINUMA/COURTESY THE ARTIST
Sven Johne, Kleistners Archive (detail), 2006.
©SVEN JOHNE, VG BILD-KUNST, BONN 2019
