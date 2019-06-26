ARTnews

 

‘From Far Away. Images of the GDR’ at Museum Villa Stuck, Munich

By Posted 06/26/19 5:03 pm

Simon Menner, <em>Destroyed images</em>, from the series "Pictures from the Secret Archives of the State Security, 2010-2015," C-print.

©SIMON MENNER AND BSTU/COURTESY THE ARTIST

Today’s show: “From Far Away. Images of the GDR” is on view at the Museum Villa Stuck in Munich, Germany, through Sunday, September 15. The group exhibition brings together photographs and image-based works taken by Tina Bara, Seiichi Furuya, Tamami Iinuma, Sven Johne, and others, during, or about, East Germany, formally called the German Democratic Republic.

