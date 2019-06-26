Morning Links: Carbon Footprint Edition

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.
Market
Hauser & Wirth has added Nicolas Party to its roster. At age 38, he’s one of the youngest artists represented by the gallery. [ARTnews]
A judge has said that Sotheby’s must face a lawsuit brought by collector Dmitry Rybolovlev, who has alleged that the auction house helped his former dealer overcharge him in the sale of works by Amedeo Modigliani, Gustav Klimt, and Leonardo da Vinci. [Reuters]
A new app called Art Money allows users to purchase artworks valued at between $10,000 and $50,000 by paying in monthly installments. [Hyperallergic]
Labor
With contract negotiations ongoing, workers from the New Museum union held an action at the New York institution during an opening on Tuesday evening. [ARTnews]
Preservation
Through a new Arts Council England program called “Spotlight,” 30 British institutions have pledged to reduce their carbon footprints. Among them are the Serpentine Galleries and the Southbank Centre. [Artnet News]
UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee will no longer discuss Notre-Dame at a convening later this month because France was not able to complete its report in time for the event. [The Art Newspaper]
Lives
Artist Sascha Pohflepp, whose work made use of algorithms and speculative design, has died at 41. [Artforum]
Acknowledging History
Birubi Art, a seller of Australian artworks, has been fined $2.3 million for peddling fake Aboriginal pieces that, as it turns out, were made in Indonesia. [The Guardian]
Tours of historic homes in the American South now include acknowledgments that enslaved African-Americans once lived on these sites. [The New York Times]