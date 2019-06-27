‘Living in a Lightbulb,’ Curated by Mia Locks and Jenny Jaskey, at Tanya Bonakdar Gallery, New York and Los Angeles

PIERRE LE HORS/COURTESY THE ARTISTS AND TANYA BONAKDAR GALLERY, NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES

Today’s show: “Living in a Lightbulb” is on view at Tanya Bonakdar Gallery in New York through Friday, July 26, and at the gallery’s Los Angeles space through Friday, August 30. The two-part exhibition is co-curated by Jenny Jaskey, director and curator of the Artist’s Institute in New York, and Mia Locks, the recently appointed senior curator and head of new initiatives at the Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles. The show includes pieces exploring light, heat, and other energies by Olafur Eliasson, Mary Corse, Dennis Oppenheim, and more.