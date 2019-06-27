‘Living in a Lightbulb,’ Curated by Mia Locks and Jenny Jaskey, at Tanya Bonakdar Gallery, New York and Los Angeles

Installation view of “Living in a Lightbulb,” 2019, at Tanya Bonakdar Gallery, New York.
PIERRE LE HORS/COURTESY THE ARTISTS AND TANYA BONAKDAR GALLERY, NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES
Pictures at an Exhibition presents images of one notable show every weekday.
Today’s show: “Living in a Lightbulb” is on view at Tanya Bonakdar Gallery in New York through Friday, July 26, and at the gallery’s Los Angeles space through Friday, August 30. The two-part exhibition is co-curated by Jenny Jaskey, director and curator of the Artist’s Institute in New York, and Mia Locks, the recently appointed senior curator and head of new initiatives at the Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles. The show includes pieces exploring light, heat, and other energies by Olafur Eliasson, Mary Corse, Dennis Oppenheim, and more.
Installation view of “Living in a Lightbulb,” 2019, at Tanya Bonakdar Gallery, Los Angeles.
JEFF MCLANE/COURTESY THE ARTISTS AND TANYA BONAKDAR GALLERY, NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES
Installation view of “Living in a Lightbulb,” 2019, at Tanya Bonakdar Gallery, Los Angeles.
JEFF MCLANE/COURTESY THE ARTISTS AND TANYA BONAKDAR GALLERY, NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES
Robin Watkins, Luminiferous Aether, 2009, FM transmitter, FM radio receivers, unprocessed low frequency signals from the solar wind, aurora borealis, and other magnetic storms.
COURTESY THE ARTIST
Uta Barth, Sundial (07.8), 2008, mounted color photographs.
COURTESY THE ARTIST AND TANYA BONAKDAR GALLERY, NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES
Installation view of “Living in a Lightbulb,” 2019, at Tanya Bonakdar Gallery, New York.
PIERRE LE HORS/COURTESY THE ARTISTS AND TANYA BONAKDAR GALLERY, NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES
Olafur Eliasson, Black glass eclipse, 2017, convex mirrors, mono-frequency light, stainless steel, paint, motor, and control unit.
COURTESY THE ARTIST AND TANYA BONAKDAR GALLERY, NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES
Installation view of “Living in a Lightbulb,” 2019, at Tanya Bonakdar Gallery, New York.
PIERRE LE HORS/COURTESY THE ARTISTS AND TANYA BONAKDAR GALLERY, NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES
Kelly Akashi, Be Me (Excorporated), 2019, hand-blown glass and stainless steel.
COURTESY THE ARTIST AND TANYA BONAKDAR GALLERY, NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES
Dennis Oppenheim, Reading Position for Second Degree Burn, 1970, chromogenic print.
©DENNIS OPPENHEIM/COURTESY DENNIS OPPENHEIM
David Horvitz, Ocean Rise Night Fall (detail), 2018, neon installation.
COURTESY THE ARTIST AND CHERTLÜDDE, BERLIN
Lisa Oppenheim, An Effect of Sunlight – Ocean No. 23 (1857/2019) (Version II), 2019, silver-toned black and white gelatin silver photograph exposed to sunlight.
COURTESY THE ARTIST AND TANYA BONAKDAR GALLERY, NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES
Mary Corse, Untitled (Black Double Arch), 1997, glass microspheres in acrylic on canvas.
FLYING STUDIO/COURTESY THE ARTIST AND KAYNE GRIFFIN CORCORAN, LOS ANGELES