Philip Guston Retrospective in D.C., LACMA Expansion Opposition, Valerie Cassel Oliver, and More: Morning Links from June 27, 2019

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.
News
The National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., is planning a Philip Guston retrospective that will travel. Meanwhile, Hauser & Wirth, the gallery that represents the artist’s estate, has a big new Guston show on tap for the fall. And even more is afoot, Guston-wise. Read all about it here. [ARTnews]
The Talent
Wendy Goodman spoke with members of Entre Nous, a dining club for women of color in the art world, including Ashley Stewart, Kyla McMillan, and Ebony L. Haynes, who are directors, respectively, at Gagosian, Gavin Brown’s Enterprise, and Martos Gallery. [The Cut]
The new deputy director of Creative Time is Natasha Logan, who was previously director of programming at the New York–based nonprofit public arts group. [ARTnews]
Museums
Deborah Vankin: “As the Los Angeles County Museum of Art tries to finish fundraising for its new Peter Zumthor-designed building and aims for an early 2020 groundbreaking, opponents haven’t given up their fight.” [Los Angeles Times]
Here’s a profile of Valerie Cassel Oliver, the curator of modern and contemporary art at the Virginia Museum of Fine Art in Richmond. [Community Idea Stations/NPR]
The latest museum to expand its hours is the Mint Museum in Charlotte, North Carolina, which will now be open Tuesdays. [The Charlotte Observer]
The Market
The first charity auction of contemporary art held in Saudi Arabia was staged Wednesday by the country’s Ministry of Culture and Christie’s. [Gulf Daily News]
Some art fairs are making efforts to attract children. [The New York Times]
The June evening sales in London continued last night, with a $88.4 million auction at Sotheby’s. Phillips is up tonight; we’ll have a report. [ARTnews]
Pop Stars
Musing on Mary Magdalene, singer Britney Spears shared a painting of the biblical figure by Bernardino Luini. [@BritneySpears/Instagram]
Flashback: Spears is also a painter. [@BritneySpears/Instagram]