Timothy Taylor Gallery Relocates in London to Townhouse Double Its Size

COURTESY TIMOTHY TAYLOR

After 15 years at its prior location in London, Timothy Taylor gallery will move to a new and expanded headquarters in the city’s Mayfair district.

The gallery’s new London address will be 15 Bolton Street, putting it within walking distance of the Royal Academy of Arts and other galleries such as David Zwirner and Stephen Friedman. Timothy Taylor, which also maintains a New York venue in Chelsea, will now be located in a five-story townhouse with 4,500 square feet of space—more than double the size of its previous home.

“Having programmed that space for 15 years, I wanted a change,” Timothy Taylor, the gallery’s founder, told ARTnews. “Quite frankly, I think many of the artists wanted a change as well.”

Taylor’s previous space was, like those of many art enterprises in Mayfair, a white-cube gallery. The townhouse, he said, offers new opportunities. “Gallery design has evolved into something that’s more domestic,” Taylor said. “You’ve got wooden floors, you’ve got windows allowing the outside inside, and you’ve got lighting systems accommodating both natural and artificial light. There is a sense that people are being invited to see the work in a living environment.”

First up is a three-person exhibition featuring work by Simon Hantaï, Pierre Soulages, and Antoni Tàpies, all of whom are on Taylor’s roster (which also includes artists such as Alex Katz, Eddie Martinez, and Kiki Smith). The inaugural exhibition is due to open in September.

Expanding in London these days can be a risky affair, as some British dealers have cited the ongoing threat of Brexit and the country’s precarious state as a reason to be conservative about growing operations. But Taylor said he sees his gallery’s relocation as a way to further tap the art world in London and beyond.

“There is, of course, a precarious political situation, but it doesn’t affect the international art world,” the dealer said. “London remains very, very relevant. People want to come here and see great things, and galleries have to keep evolving to stimulate people, to get them here and get them to look. This home is going to do just that.”