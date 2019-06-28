Mystery Caravaggio Buyer Named, Cindy Sherman, Six Takes on the Guggenheim Collection, and More: Morning Links From June 28, 2019

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.
News
Robin Pogrebin reports that collector J. Tomilson Hill was the mystery buyer of the Judith and Holofernes painting that was recently rediscovered and attributed to Caravaggio. Hill has not yet commented. [The New York Times]
At Phillips’s contemporary evening sale in London yesterday, a Basquiat painting from Alex Rodriguez’s collection sold for $3.36 million—below its estimate. [ARTnews]
Here are the 2020 recipients of the Harvard Graduate School of Design Loeb fellowship. [Artforum]
Timothy Taylor will relocate its London gallery to a 4,500-square-foot townhouse in Mayfair. [ARTnews]
Friday Reads
Cindy Sherman, who’s the subject of a new retrospective at the National Portrait Gallery in London, sat down for an interview. “I always want [my photographs] to be a little off,” she said, “whether it’s the background not quite fitting in or, in the old work, you’d see the shutter cord, or be able to tell that I’m using fake tits or a fake nose. Everybody knows it’s not real anyway.” [Apollo]
On View
Curators at the Palace of Versailles in France have commissioned five photographers to create works in response to the historical site’s grounds, for an exhibition titled “Visible / Invisible.” [The New Yorker]
Roberta Smith reviews the Guggenheim exhibition “Artistic License: Six Takes on the Guggenheim Collection,” in which six artists have curated six small shows from the museum’s holdings. She terms it “dense and exciting.” [The New York Times]
And More!
An asteroid has been named after minimalist composer Brian Eno. [Pitchfork]
Here’s a deep dive on an art-history reference that Beto O’Rourke made in the first round of Democratic presidential debates. [ARTnews]
New York City will soon be home to a “Seinfeld Experience,” created by Warner Bros. and the event producer Superfly. Jerry Seinfeld offered this: “All I can say is, in the general context of the world we live in, this now seems completely normal.” [Gothamist]