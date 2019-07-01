9 Art Events in New York: Oliver Beer and Moon Photography at the Met, Alex Da Corte at the Whitney, and More

MONDAY, JULY 1

Screening: The Queen at IFC Center

This newly restored documentary chronicles the 1967 Miss All-American Camp Beauty Pageant, which was organized by the LGBTQ icon and activist Flawless Sabrina. Featuring footage of contestants rehearsing and preparing backstage, The Queen (1968) is considered one of the first films to bring competitive drag to a wide audience. Artists Andy Warhol and Larry Rivers, along with novelist Terry Southern, make appearances on the competition’s panel of judges, and the film also includes a notable speech by the drag queen Crystal LaBeija, who later established the storied House of LaBeija drag family in New York.

IFC Center, 323 Sixth Avenue, showings at 10:55 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 2:50 p.m., 5:00 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:25 p.m. Tickets $16

Talk: Alex Da Corte and David Breslin at Whitney Museum

At this event, artist Alex Da Corte, who is known for his vibrant and often humorous large-scale installations, sculptures, and videos, and David Breslin, curator and director of the collection at the Whitney Museum, will discuss abstraction, color, and optical perception in art. The talk coincides with the institution’s ongoing exhibition “Spilling Over: Painting Color in the 1960s,” which was organized by Breslin and features recent acquisitions of work by Emma Amos and Kay WalkingStick.

Whitney Museum, 99 Gansevoort Street, 7 p.m. Tickets $10

©EMMA AMOS/COURTESY THE ARTIST AND RYAN LEE GALLERY, NEW YORK/PURCHASED JOINTLY BY THE WHITNEY MUSEUM OF AMERICAN ART AND THE STUDIO MUSEUM IN HARLEM

TUESDAY, JULY 2

Exhibition: Oliver Beer at Met Breuer

Comprising 32 decorative sculptural pieces and utilitarian objects drawn from the museum’s collection, “Vessel Orchestra” is the first sound-based installation commissioned by the Met. The British sound artist Oliver Beer used microphones and speakers to capture sounds within the vessels on view for a new composition, which will be played during museum hours. Musicians will activate the sculptures every Friday evening through August 9, performing new pieces and creating improvisations. Bruce Brubaker, Mashrou Leila, and Nico Muhly are among those set to perform at these live events.

Met Breuer, 945 Madison Avenue, 10 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Reading: Chantal Akerman’s My Mother Laughs at Light Industry

In My Mother’s Laughs, the last work that the pioneering feminist avant-garde filmmaker Chantal Akerman wrote before her death in 2015, she bridges her personal experiences with the political issues that guided her four-decade career. Issues she addresses include self-definition, self-doubt, and the constraints and rewards of domesticity. An excerpt of Ackerman’s memoir—set to be released in the United States this month by the Song Cave—will be read by the work’s translator, Corina Copp. The evening will also include readings by writers Tobi Haslett, Courtney Stephens, and Lynne Tillman.

Light Industry, 155 Freeman Street, Brooklyn, 7 p.m. Tickets pay-what-you-wish

WEDNESDAY, JULY 3

Exhibition: “Apollo’s Muse: The Moon in the Age of Photography” at Metropolitan Museum of Art

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing, the Metropolitan Museum of Art will explore the role photography has played in images of Earth’s satellite. “Apollo’s Muse” surveys about 170 lunar pictures–from the earliest surviving photography of the moon (taken by scientist and NYU professor John William Draper in 1840) to modern-day interpretations by artists such as Nam June Paik, Nancy Graves, and Robert Rauschenberg. The exhibition will also feature celestial lithographs, films, postcards, and astronomical instruments, and the original Hasselblad cameras used by the Apollo team.

Metropolitan Museum of Art, 1000 Fifth Avenue, 10 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Screening: Audition at Metrograph

Twenty years after its original release, Takashi Miike’s masterful meditation on the macabre intersections of female oppression and male desire has been restored courtesy of Arrow Films and AGFA. Widely regarded as one of the finest horror movies, the slow, menacing tale of the lonely widower Aoyama (Ryo Ishibashi) and his pursuit of the enigmatic Asami (Eihi Shiina) has long needled critics over questions of sexism and sexuality—and earned acclaim from filmmakers like Quentin Tarantino and Eli Roth. Two decades on, its final third, which veers into unexpected violent territory, is still considered shocking by many.

Metrograph, 7 Ludlow Street, 2:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tickets $15

SATURDAY, JULY 6

Screening: “Queer Black Films” at Tompkins Square Library

Part of the New York Public Library’s current exhibition “Love & Resistance: Stonewall 50,” this screening pairs work by Isaac Julien and Hayat Hyatt. Julien will be represented at the screening by Looking for Langston (1989), an hour-long film exploring the writings of Langston Hughes and other Harlem Renaissance authors through the lens of queerness. Hyatt will show two films—Villanelle (2015) and Structures of Feeling: Other Countries (2019), both of which focus on the AIDS crisis and its ongoing impact on the black community. The latter artist will be on hand to discuss the works shown at the event.

Tompkins Square Library, 331 East 10th Street, 3–5 p.m.

Opening: “The Barn Show” at Johannes Vogt

For the fifth year in a row, New York’s Johannes Vogt will show work in East Hampton for what it terms “The Barn Show,” a group exhibition held on a private property. According to a release, the show this year doesn’t have a theme, and it instead aims to offer “a survey of contemporary art in the here and now.” Among the artists included in this edition are Derrick Adams, Gina Beavers, Lex Brown, and Umar Rashid.

Johannes Vogt, East Hampton, 6–8 p.m. Contact gallery for address

SUNDAY, JULY 7

Screening: UFOs in Zacapa at Museum of the Moving Image

In this 2014 film, flying saucers appear over South America, causing citizens to wonder where they came from. What begins as a typical sci-fi film ends up involving local politics in Guatemala—a drug-trafficking ring ends up having something to do with the UFOs and aliens that have suddenly appeared on Earth. Reflecting on modern-day notions of faith and truth, Marcos Machado Loria’s film plays as part of a series about 21st-century Latin American science-fiction cinema timed to a similarly themed show now on view at the Queens Museum.

Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35th Avenue, Queens, 6:30 p.m. Tickets $9/$11/$15