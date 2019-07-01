Germany to Restitute Nazi-Looted Painting to Florence, the Glastonbury Festival, the Declaration of Independence On View in New York, and More: Morning Links from July 1, 2019

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.
Italy
Germany will return Jan van Huysum’s Vase of Flowers, a painting stolen from the Uffizi Gallery by Nazi troops in 1943, to the Florentine institution. [BBC]
The Italian culture minister’s plans to merge the Uffizi with the Galleria dell’Accademia in Florence under one administration has been met with some pushback. Dario Nardella, the mayor of Florence, is reportedly “seeking to rally support from other mayors of Italian art cities for a letter calling on Bonisoli to suspend the decree.” [The Art Newspaper]
Lives
Barbara Hunt McLanahan, who over the course of her career served as director of several New York institutions, including Artists Space, the Judd Foundation, and the Children’s Museum of the Arts, has died at age 55. [ARTnews]
Here’s an obituary for photojournalist John Shearer, who captured many iconic images during the 1960s. He died last week at age 72. [The New York Times]
Pride
T Magazine asked 13 artists to reflect on the Stonewall uprising on the occasion of its 50th anniversary. Chitra Ganesh, Christina Quarles, Tuesday Smillie, and Paul Mpagi Sepuya are among those featured in the piece. [T: The New York Times Style Magazine]
Music
Here’s a ranking of the multifarious flags flown at the Glastonbury Festival in the United Kingdom this weekend. [The Guardian]
July Fourth
Nine Events: Despite the Fourth of July holiday, there’s a strong slate of art programs on offer in New York this week, including Oliver Beer and moon photography shows at the Met and an Alex Da Corte talk at the Whitney. [ARTnews]
The New York Public Library will display an original copy of the Declaration of Independence on July 1 and 2. The document was donated to the institution in 1896. [Hyperallergic]
Investigations
Don Soker, the owner of a San Francisco gallery, is suspected of dousing a homeless woman with water from a rooftop. The Los Angeles Times reports on what appears to be a confession posted to Facebook by Soker. [Los Angeles Times]
Architecture
Ana Viladomiu is one of the few residents of Barcelona’s La Pedrera, an undulating structure designed by Antoni Gaudí. She spoke with the Times about what it’s like to live inside one of the city’s most popular tourist attractions. “You can almost forget installing a bookshelf, because there isn’t a single straight wall here,” Viladomiu said. [The New York Times]