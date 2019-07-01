Ranjani Shettar at the Phillips Collection, Washington, D.C.
Installation view of “Earth Songs for a Night Sky,” 2019, at the Phillips Collection, Washington, D.C.
LEE STALSWORTH
Today’s show: “Earth Songs for a Night Sky” is on view at the Phillips Collection in Washington, D.C., through Sunday, August 25. The project, which is part of the museum’s ‘Intersections’ series, features sculptural works by Ranjani Shettar. The artist conceived of the show in dialogue with Wassily Kandinsky’s artist’s book Klänge (Sounds) and Paul Klee’s late paintings in the Phillips’s collection.
Ranjani Shettar, A little bit of a tilt, 2019, teak wood and lacquered wood.
COURTESY THE ARTIST AND TALWAR GALLERY, NEW YORK/NEW DELHI
Ranjani Shettar, Mohana, 2019, thread and wax.
COURTESY THE ARTIST AND TALWAR GALLERY, NEW YORK/NEW DELHI
