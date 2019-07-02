ARTnews in Brief: Jamie Niven to Phillips, New Fridman Gallery Director, and More From July 2, 2019

SHUTTERSTOCK/ALEXANDER CHIZHENOK

“ARTnews in Brief” is a continually updated weekly post that details goings-on in the international art industry.

Tuesday, July 2, 2019

Phillips Names New Senior Adviser to CEO

Phillips has tapped Jamie Niven as senior adviser to the auction house’s CEO, Edward Dolman. Niven comes to Phillips following 20 years working at Sotheby’s, most recently as its chairman of the Americas. He is a trustee of the Museum of Modern Art, and has been a director for the Parrish Museum of Art in Water Mill, New York. He previously served as chairman of Athena Art Finance, and before he joined Sotheby’s, Niven was the chairman of Houston-based oil and gas company Global Natural Resources.

New Director for Fridman Gallery

Fridman Gallery, which is located in the Chinatown/Lower East Side area of Manhattan, has hired Hillary Dvorkin as director. Dvorkin comes from the Times Square Alliance, where she was public art manager; she’s also held positions at the Museum of Modern Art, MoMA PS1, the Queens Museum, and the American Museum of Natural History in New York. “Collaborating with artists to realize their visions is at the core of my work,” Dvorkin said in a statement. “I’m grateful for this unique opportunity to help build the exhibitions and careers of artists who inspire me at one of the most exciting venues in New York City for contemporary art.” Fridman’s artist roster includes Nina Katchadourian, Nate Lewis, and Heather Dewey-Hagbourg, whose solo show at the gallery, “At the Temperature of My Body,” is on view through August 9. —Andrew Russeth

Monday, July 1, 2019

FCA Names 2019 Recipient of Ellsworth Kelly Award

The Foundation for Contemporary Arts has given its annual Ellsworth Kelly Award to the California College of the Arts Wattis Institute for Contemporary Arts in San Francisco. The award comes with a $40,000 grant that will support an exhibition of new work by Lydia Ourahmane currently set to open at the institution in spring 2020. The presentation is Ourahmane’s first solo museum show in the United States.

New York Foundation for the Arts Names New Board Chair

New York Foundation for the Arts has appointed Marc Jason, senior counsel at Amster, Rothstein & Ebenstein LLP, as chair of its board of trustees. Jason has been a member of NYFA’s board since 2013, and he specializes in trademark and copyright litigation. He succeeds Judith K. Brodsky, founding director of Brodsky Center for Innovative Editions, as chair.

Upstairs Art Fair in Hamptons Announces Exhibitors List

The Upstairs Art Fair in the Hamptons (in Amagansett, New York) will be back for its third edition July 19-21. The fair, founded in a collaboration between Harper’s Books and Half Galley, will feature four first-time exhibitors—Jack Hanley Gallery, Marinaro Gallery, CANADA, and Anna Zorina Gallery—with nine other galleries to show in a red barn on the East End: Ceysson & Bénétière, Half Gallery, Rachel Uffner Gallery, 56 Henry, Jack Barrett Gallery, Eric Firestone, Halsey McKay, Harper’s Books, and New Release.

Dia Art Foundation Director Jessica Morgan to Curate Verbier Art Summit

Jessica Morgan, the Dia Art Foundation’s director, has been tapped as guest curator for Switzerland’s Verbier Art Summit next year. She will curate programming for the annual summit’s fourth edition of Verbier around the environmentally-conscious theme “Resource Hungry: Our Cultured Landscape and its Ecological Impact.” The summit, which features both invite-only programming as well as a two-day talks program that is open to the general public, will take place January 31 through February 1, 2020.