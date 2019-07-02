Kayne Griffin Corcoran Now Represents Sam Moyer

COURTESY KAYNE GRIFFIN CORCORAN

Los Angeles’ Kayne Griffin Corcoran has added Brooklyn-based artist Sam Moyer to its roster. Her first solo exhibition with the gallery, titled “Flowers,” is currently on view through this Saturday, July 6. Her work will also be seen in Shanghai this fall, as the gallery is presenting new work from Moyer at West Bund Art and Design fair, which runs from November 7th through the 10th.

Kayne Griffin Corcoran’s director Colleen Grennan told ARTnews that she has had her eye on the artist since 2008, when she saw Moyer’s first solo exhibition at the now-shuttered New York gallery, Cleopatra’s, where Grennan served as partner until it closed in 2018. Grennan added further, “I am delighted to continue to be involved with Sam’s practice in my current role at Kayne Griffin Corcoran.”

Moyer will remain represented by New York’s Sean Kelly Gallery as well as Galerie Rodolphe Janssen in Brussels. Her expressionist and often minimal pieces, which have historically been largely sculpture, textiles, and drawing, has shifted into mainly repurposed stone and hand painted canvas over the past few years to create installations made of found materials. Her work has been exhibited at institutions such as The Drawing Center, The Bass Museum, Swiss Institute, MoMA PS1, The Contemporary Art Museum, St. Louis, and through the Public Art Fund.

Grennan continued, “We at Kayne Griffin Corcoran are beyond thrilled to formalize our relationship with Sam Moyer. Sam’s critical and material relationships to art and architectural history fit beautifully alongside the historical artists the gallery exhibits.”