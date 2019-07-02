NASA Makes Museum of Apollo Mission Control Room, Fashion Designers Look to Art, and More: Morning Links from July 2, 2019

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.
Museums
NASA reopened the Apollo Mission Control room that once landed men on moon.
“The restored room is a museum piece, and yet it is alive, as though engineers stepped out briefly but would be right back.” [The New York Times]
The Guardian reviewed an “enthralling lifetime survey” of photographs by Cindy Sherman at the National Portrait Gallery in London. [The Guardian]
“Arter, one of Turkey’s leading contemporary art non-profits, is graduating to a museum that will be a ‘game changer’ for Istanbul. So promises its director, Melih Fereli, who is overseeing the move from the ‘small white cube’ on Istiklal Street to a new 18,000 sq. m building in the central Dolapdere district designed by Grimshaw Architects.” [The Art Newspaper]
Style
“At the Paris menswear shows, labels big and small showcased partnerships with established artists, adding a gallery-ready edge to their fashion collections.” [Wall Street Journal]
Apartment developers are using art to entice renters in Houston. [Houston Chronicle]
“20 Art Dealers on Their First Jobs in the Art World.” Peer into the past of Emmanuel Perrotin, Bill Powers, Rachel Uffner, and more. [Artsy]
Sonic Youth
There are some cool screenings this summer of the Sonic Youth documentary 30 Years of Daydream Nation, with special guests in tow. [Brooklyn Vegan]
In case you missed it, ARTnews talked to Sonic Youth bassist Kim Gordon, who has an exhibition at the Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh. [ARTnews]
Misc.
The Los Angeles Times likes a gallery show by Gabriella Sanchez, whose paintings “look like they could have been made in the 1980s, somewhere between the wry pastiche of John Baldessari and the more raucous David Salle.” [Los Angeles Times]
See some striking images from Masters of Street Photography, a book that takes a look at scenes in locales including Tokyo, Edinburgh, Hamburg, and Lebanon, Kentucky. [The Guardian]