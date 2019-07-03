ARTnews

 

‘AFRICOBRA: Nation Time’ at Ca’ Faccanon, Venice

Installation view of “AFRICOBRA: Nation Time,” 2019, at Ca’ Faccanon, Venice.

Today’s show: “AFRICOBRA: Nation Time” is on view at Ca’ Faccanon in Venice through Saturday, August 29, as a collateral event of the 2019 Venice Biennale. The group exhibition, curated by Jeffreen M. Hayes and co-organized by bardoLA and the Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami, presents work by Jeff Donaldson, Gerald Williams, Jae Jarrell, Wadsworth Jarrell, Barbara Jones-Hogu, Napoleon Jones-Henderson, and Nelson Stevens.

