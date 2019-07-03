German Museums Association Revises Repatriation Guidelines, ‘Cloud Gate’ Vandalized, and More: Morning Links from July 3, 2019

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.
Around Germany
The German Museums Association has presented a new version of guidelines set down for the repatriation of artworks. Among the new measures the association is calling for is the creation of digital archives intended to disclose who owned artworks before they entered institutions’ collections. [Deutsche Welle]
One year ago, Robin Scher addressed how many European institutions are dealing with the repatriation of cultural objects to Africa. [ARTnews]
The German city of Krefeld has rejected a claim by Piet Mondrian’s heirs alleging that the city does not rightfully own four works by the artist. [The New York Times]
The Sacklers
The Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C., will not drop the Sackler name from its Asian art museum. [Artforum]
Earlier this week, activists from P.A.I.N., an anti-Sackler group founded by Nan Goldin, took to the Louvre in Paris, where they staged a die-in and called for the institution to remove the Sackler name from one of its wings. [ARTnews]
Rewriting History
Xaviera Simmons addresses the Whitney Biennial and the criticisms that it is not radical enough. “If radical change is truly desired in such a place, then those who have the bounty of privilege should shoulder the greater risk,” she writes. [The Art Newspaper]
The Getty Research Institute in Los Angeles has launched an online exhibition about the Bauhaus school that allows visitors to take Wassily Kandinsky’s form and color survey, download Josef Albers’s cutting exercise, and more. [Los Angeles Times]
Vandalism
Seven people have been arrested after allegedly vandalizing Anish Kapoor’s Cloud Gate in Chicago. [Artnet News]
Chicago’s mayor, Lori Lightfoot, on the vandalism of Cloud Gate: “It is unbelievably unacceptable for people to be defacing something like that.” [Chicago Tribune]
Freeports
Boris Johnson, who many believe will become the next prime minister of the United Kingdom, has said he wants to establish freeports—places that can store art free of taxes. [The Art Newspaper]