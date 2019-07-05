Remembering Leon Kossoff Through His Scenes of Anxiety and Disquiet
Portrait of Leon Kossoff.
©ROLAND RANDALL
Leon Kossoff, a pioneering painter of postwar Britain, died on July 4 at age 92. A sense of anxiety, foreboding, and loss permeates many of the artist’s depictions of London after World War II, as well as his paintings of family members. Below is a short selection of works from throughout his career on the occasion of his death.
Leon Kossoff, A Street in Willesden, Early Summer, 1983, oil on board.
©THE LEON KOSSOFF ESTATE/COURTESY ANNELY JUDA FINE ART
Leon Kossoff, Shell Building Site, 1962, oil on board.
©THE LEON KOSSOFF ESTATE/COURTESY ANNELY JUDA FINE ART
Leon Kossoff, Cherry Tree, and Young Girl, 2007-2008, oil on board.
©THE LEON KOSSOFF ESTATE/COURTESY ANNELY JUDA FINE ART
Leon Kossoff, King’s Cross Stormy Day no. 4, 2004, charcoal and pastel on paper.
©THE LEON KOSSOFF ESTATE/COURTESY ANNELY JUDA FINE ART
Leon Kossoff, Children’s Swimming Pool, 11 o’clock Saturday Morning, August 1969, 1969, oil on board.
©THE LEON KOSSOFF ESTATE/COURTESY THE LEWIS COLLECTION
