Remembering Leon Kossoff Through His Scenes of Anxiety and Disquiet

By Posted 07/05/19 5:27 pm

Portrait of Leon Kossoff.

©ROLAND RANDALL

Leon Kossoff, a pioneering painter of postwar Britain, died on July 4 at age 92. A sense of anxiety, foreboding, and loss permeates many of the artist’s depictions of London after World War II, as well as his paintings of family members. Below is a short selection of works from throughout his career on the occasion of his death.

