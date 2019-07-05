A Protest at Christie’s in London, and More: Morning Links From July 5, 2019

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.
The Auction World
At Christie’s in London, protesters called on the auction house not to sell a head of King Tutankhamun that Egyptian authorities argue should be repatriated on moral grounds. The work sold for about $5.9 million. [The Art Newspaper]
News
In case you missed it: KAWS has left Perrotin, which represented him for 11 years.[ARTnews]
The Cape Ann Museum in Gloucester, Massachusetts, is expanding. [The Boston Globe]
The Getty Research Institute has launched “Bauhaus: Building The New Artist,” an online exhibition celebrating the German school. [Artforum]
The Talent
Jacqueline Brightwell has been named director of the Bradbury Art Museum at the Arkansas State University in Jonesboro. [Arkansas Money & Politics]
Paul Baker Prindle has been tapped to be director of the University Art Museum at the California State University, Long Beach, which is in the process of planning an expansion that will see it become the Carolyn Campagna Kleefeld Contemporary Art Museum. [Orange County Breeze]
And More!
Banksy designed a stab-proof vest adorned with the Union Jack for rapper Stormzy to wear at Glastonbury. [Dezeen]
Nikil Saval takes a look at the legacy of Jony Ive, Apple’s longtime chief design officer, who announced his departure last week. [The New Yorker]
At the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, “Black Is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite” is now on view. Jillian Steinhauer reviews the show. [The New York Times]
Behold: Photos of Santa on summer vacation. [The New York Times]