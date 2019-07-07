Vielmetter Gallery Will Expand in Downtown Los Angeles, Close Culver City Space

COURTESY VIELMETTER LOS ANGELES

In a major change in the Los Angeles art map, Vielmetter gallery is expanding its downtown location and closing the Culver City space it has had since 2010.

Vielmetter, which has been in business since 2000, will add two exhibition spaces, bringing its total downtown footprint to a whopping 24,000 square feet. It opened its space there last year with 11,000 square feet. (The space in Culver City, a longtime gallery hub, occupied 8,000 square feet.)

“The energy has definitely shifted to downtown so it made sense to expand here,” Susanne Vielmetter, the gallery’s owner, told me in an email. “Our artists and collectors absolutely love our downtown gallery and we have so many more possibilities here now.”

The expansion comes as many market players have been investing in the city. Frieze presented its first Los Angeles fair in February, and outfits like New Yorkers Tanya Bonakdar and Reena Spaulings and the international behemoth Hauser & Wirth have opened there over the past few years, the latter in a 100,000-square-foot pile that’s not far from Vielmetter.

First up in the newly expanded space will be a solo show in September by Louise Fishman, who’s new to the Vielmetter’s roster, which also includes Nicole Eisenman, Pope.L, Mickalene Thomas, Andrea Bowers, Ellen Berkenblit, Paul Mpagi Sepuya, Wangechi Mutu, and many more.

The expanded space has “room for programming, additional offices, and a fantastic viewing space with a social gathering area—we are so excited about all these new possibilities,” Vielmetter said. “We had a great 10 years in Culver City, but now it is time to move on!”