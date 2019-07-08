9 Art Events in New York: Carmen Herrera, Sahra Motalebi, ‘Painters of the East End,’ and More for the Week of July 8, 2019

COURTESY THE ARTIST AND SALON 94, NEW YORK

TUESDAY, JULY 9

Opening: “Shallow Mirror High Tower” at Arsenal Contemporary

This four-person group show explores environments and the power dynamics that undergird them. “Sites we occupy and transverse, from high rise buildings to the ocean, become metonymies for those who secure our access to them, dictating our mobility across space and time,” a release explains. Alongside a film by Julie Favreau, photography by Rose Marcus, and paintings by Wanda Koop, the show includes Caroline Monnet’s video Like Ships in The Night, which documents a transatlantic voyage by ship from Ijmuiden, the Netherlands, to the artist’s hometown of Montreal.

Arsenal Contemporary, 214 Bowery, 6–8 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 10

Opening: “A Body of Work” at Jane Lombard Gallery

How and why artists are making work about the body is the subject of this group show, curated by Shehab Awad. “A Body of Work” will focus on wide-ranging subject matter through one medium—textiles—and feature work by six contemporary artists. Included will be pieces by Anneli Goeller, who explores the changing nature of bodies in the age of the internet, and Juan Neira, whose work is about the toll emotions have on corpuses. Also in the show are Júlia Brandão, Max Colby, Margaux Crump, and Ryan Wilde.

Jane Lombard Gallery, 518 West 19th Street, 6–8 p.m.

Opening: “Altered After” at Participant Inc

Curated by Conrad Ventur for the organization Visual AIDS, this group show offers a variety responses to the AIDS epidemic. Notions of collective memory and archives will be two of the subjects pondered. Artists in the exhibition include Ronald Lockett, XFR Collective, Cookie Mueller, Manuel Solano, and fierce pussy (which contributed a spread to ARTnews’s “The Name of This Issue Is Not Queer Art Now” issue).

Participant Inc, 253 East Houston Street, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, JULY 11

Opening: “A Look Back: 50 Years After Stonewall” at Fort Gansevoort

Last month marked the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising moment in 1969—a protest at a gay bar in New York that is widely regarded as the beginning of the Gay Liberation Movement. Alongside many other institutions and galleries hosting shows to honor the occasion, Fort Gansevoort has assembled a group show that combines work by queer artists of yesteryear and now. Alongside art by Joan E. Biren, Harmony Hammond, Greer Lankton, Barbara Hammer, and many more, curators Lucy Beni and Adam Shopkorn are showcasing work by Nelson Sullivan, who once ran a salon in the space now occupied by Fort Gansevoort that attracted local artists.

Fort Gansevoort, 5 Ninth Avenue, 6–8 p.m.

Opening: “Painters of the East End” at Kasmin

This exhibition focuses on artists working on New York’s Long Island in the mid-20th century. The show will examine the dialogues and divergences among pieces by Helen Frankenthaler, Elaine de Kooning, Lee Krasner, Joan Mitchell, and other artists who drew inspiration from the natural landscape of the South Fork.

Kasmin, 297 Tenth Avenue, 6–8 p.m.

Screening: The Death of the Master at Anthology Film Archives

José María Avilés’s first feature film, The Death of the Master (2018), will make its U.S. debut in a series of new Latin American movies that have yet to receive American releases. The film takes a 2016 earthquake on the coast of Ecuador as its point of departure, examining its effects in the town of Angamarca. The story focuses on disruptions to the natural environment, seen and experienced from the perspective of a local farmer.

Anthology Film Archives, 32 Second Avenue, 7:15 p.m. Tickets $12

Exhibition: Carmen Herrera at City Hall Park

The first major presentation of outdoor sculptures by the 104-year-old artist Carmen Herrera, “Estructuras Monumentales” will bring together works from the artist’s “Estructuras” series, which she began sketching in the 1960s and which feature interlocking, monochromatic minimalist forms. Among the large-scale, monochromatic constructions on view in this public exhibition, put on by the Public Art Fund, are Pavanne (1967/2017), Angulo Rojo (2017), and Amarillo Tres (1971/2018).

City Hall Park, Between Broadway & Park Row

Opening: “Do You Love Me?” at P.P.O.W.

“Do You Love Me?” showcases six emerging artists who look at power, visibility, and desire in their work. Curated by Eden Deering, the show will include artworks by Elliott Jerome Brown Jr., Martine Gutierrez, Gerald Lovell, Reba Maybury, Sophia Narrett, and Kyle Vu-Dunn that aim to provide a look at our “contemporary climate in which interior lives become public.” The opening reception will feature a reading by Maybury and Samuel Anderson at 7 p.m.

P.P.O.W., 535 West 22nd Street, 6–8 p.m.

FRIDAY, JULY 12

Performance: Sahra Motalebi at Whitney Museum

As part of the Whitney Biennial, Sahra Motalebi will perform Directory of Portrayals, a multi-year “open-form opera” that will be shown for two weeks as an installation. During that time, the museum’s theater will host a series of scheduled performances. Comprised of sculptural sets, videos, and a vocal concert, the work is inspired by online exchanges between Motalebi, who lives in New York, and her sister, who is based in Iran.

Whitney Museum, 99 Gansevoort Street, 7 p.m.; performances also held on July 13 and 22. Performances $10