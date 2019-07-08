ARTnews in Brief: Annie Morris Represented by Timothy Taylor, and More From July 8, 2019

COURTESY TIMOTHY TAYLOR

Condo Shanghai Announces Participants for Second Edition

The second edition of Condo Shanghai, to run from July 13 to August 30, will bring together 21 galleries and art spaces. The collaborative exhibition, which was first staged in London in 2016, will span seven venues in Shanghai, including A+ Contemporary, MAO SPACE, and Edouard Malingue Gallery. Among the enterprises participating this year are Foxy Production (of Los Angeles), Carlos/Ishikawa (London), Misako & Rosen (Tokyo), Commonwealth and Council (New York), and LABOR (Mexico City).

Smithsonian Receives $2 million grant for Exhibition Partnership

A $2 million grant from Art Bridges and the Terra Foundation for American Art will fund a five-year exhibition partnership between the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington, D.C., and five other American museums. The partner museums are the Boise Art Museum in Idaho; the Nevada Museum of Art in Reno; the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art in Eugene, Oregon; the Utah Museum of Fine Arts in Salt Lake City; and the Whatcom Museum in Bellingham, Washington. The first set of exhibitions, going on view at the partner museums in September, will feature works from the Smithsonian’s collection. The second exhibition, which will open in 2021 and will be presented at all six venues, will bring together works from each participating institution. Elizabeth Glassman, president and CEO of the Terra Foundation, said in a statement, “Working together, these museums are creating thought-provoking exhibitions that will connect their diverse audiences with American art in dynamic new ways.”

Annie Morris Is Now Represented by Timothy Taylor

Timothy Taylor gallery, which has spaces in New York and London, now represents British multimedia artist Annie Morris. Morris is best known for her colorful stacked sculptures, though she also works in drawing, painting, and tapestry. The New York space will host a solo exhibition of several stacked sculptures, newly created tapestries, and works on paper this September.