Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings Added to UNESCO World Heritage List, a Brief History of the Statue of Liberty, and More: Morning Links from July 8, 2019

Galleries
Vielmetter gallery in Los Angeles will expand downtown and close its Culver City location, which it has been running since 2010. With the addition of two exhibition spaces, the gallery will now have 24,000 square feet. [ARTnews]
World Heritage
Eight works by Frank Lloyd Wright were added to the UNESCO World Heritage List,including the Guggenheim Museum in New York and the Hollyhock House in Los Angeles, the city’s first UNESCO site. [Los Angeles Times]
Here’s a look at a few other sites—including the ancient city of Babylon and Iceland’s Vatnajökull national park—that have been added to UNESCO’s list this year. [The Guardian]
Take a look at three recently restored 400-year-old maps made of silk and wool. The origins of the works, which depict the English Midland counties, are shrouded in mystery. [The Art Newspaper]
9 Events in New York
Happenings around New York this week include an exhibition of sculptures by Carmen Herrera in City Hall Park and a performance piece by Sahra Motalebi at the Whitney Museum. [ARTnews]
Op-Ed
“We should move away from anointing a talented two or three critics of color and toward kaleidoscopic ecosystems of ideas and taste,” Elizabeth Méndez Berry and Chi-hui Yang write in their article titled “The Dominance of the White Male Critic.” [The New York Times]
Whitney Biennial
An analysis of the geographic diversity of past Whitney Biennials takes a look at how the exhibition—and the U.S. art world—has changed over the decades. [The New York Times]
Statuary
Atlas Obscura has a brief history on exhibitions of parts of the Statue of Liberty that occurred before her dedication in New York in 1886. Her arm, for example, was shown at the Centennial Exposition in Philadelphia in 1876. [Atlas Obscura]
A wooden statue of Melania Trump has been installed on the banks of a river near her hometown of Sevnica, Slovenia. Ales Zupevc, a local artist, was commissioned to create the work by Brad Downey, an American artist. [The New York Times]
Chicago
Local architects and preservationists reflect on the Windy City’s Thompson Center, which was designed by Helmut Jahn and is now up for sale. [The Architect’s Newspaper]