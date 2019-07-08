Getty Foundation Names Joan Weinstein Director

COURTESY THE GETTY FOUNDATION

The J. Paul Getty Trust in Los Angeles has named Joan Weinstein as the new director of its Getty Foundation, which focuses on making grants in the field of visual arts. Weinstein, who is currently acting director, succeeds the foundation’s longtime director, Deborah Marrow, who stepped down from the post at the end of last year.

Weinstein joined the Getty in 1994 and has served in various posts during her tenure. She has been deputy director since 2007. During her time at the Getty, Weinstein has helped to broaden the institution’s grant-making programs, most notably by launching its “Pacific Standard Time” initiative with institutional partners throughout Southern California in 2011.

That first iteration, titled “Art in L.A. 1945–1980,” focused on the city’s essential contributions to postwar art. The second, 2017’s “PST: LA/LA,” looked at the connections between Los Angeles and Latin American and Latinx art. The third, which will open in 2024, will look at the region’s connections to art and science.

“The Getty Foundation is committed to serving the fields of art history, conservation, and museums, and there are few people who understand the professional needs in these areas more than Joan Weinstein,” the Getty Trust’s president, Jim Cuno, said in a statement. “Her deep knowledge of the visual arts and of strategic philanthropy has led to the creation of meaningful initiatives that have supported groundbreaking research and exhibitions, international scholarly exchange, training for museum professionals in sub-Saharan Africa, and so much more.”

“I am deeply honored to lead the Getty Foundation,” Weinstein said in a statement. “The foundation has a strong legacy of supporting the greater understanding and preservation of the visual arts in our home city and around the world, but our work is far from done.”