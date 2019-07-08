ARTnews

 

Pictures at an Exhibition

Julian Charrière at MAMbo – Museo d’Arte Moderna di Bologna, Italy

By Posted 07/08/19 5:31 pm

Installation view of “Julian Charrière: All We Ever Wanted Was Everything and Everywhere,” 2019, at MAMbo – Museo d’Arte Moderna di Bologna.

GIORGIO BIANCHI, COMUNE DI BOLOGNA

Today’s show: “Julian Charrière: All We Ever Wanted Was Everything and Everywhere” is on view at MAMbo – Museo d’Arte Moderna di Bologna in Italy through Saturday, September 8. The solo exhibition, curated by Lorenzo Balbi, presents a selection of the Berlin-based artist’s photographs, installations, sculptures, and videos.

