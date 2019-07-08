Julian Charrière at MAMbo – Museo d’Arte Moderna di Bologna, Italy
Installation view of “Julian Charrière: All We Ever Wanted Was Everything and Everywhere,” 2019, at MAMbo – Museo d’Arte Moderna di Bologna.
GIORGIO BIANCHI, COMUNE DI BOLOGNA
Pictures at an Exhibition presents images of one notable show every weekday.
Today’s show: “Julian Charrière: All We Ever Wanted Was Everything and Everywhere” is on view at MAMbo – Museo d’Arte Moderna di Bologna in Italy through Saturday, September 8. The solo exhibition, curated by Lorenzo Balbi, presents a selection of the Berlin-based artist’s photographs, installations, sculptures, and videos.
