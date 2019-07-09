Christie’s to Auction the Collection of Socialite and Designer Lee Bouvier Radziwill, Sister of Jackie Kennedy

COURTESY CHRISTIE’S

This October in New York, Christies auction house is set to bring the collection of the late socialite and interior designer Lee Bouvier Radziwill, the younger sister of Jackie Kennedy, to the auction block. Her collection spans fine and decorative art as well as books, costume jewelry, photography, and memorabilia from her years as a friend and occasional muse to artists such as Andy Warhol, Peter Beard, the Rolling Stones, Truman Capote, Giorgio Armani, and Sofia Coppola.

“Lee Radziwill is remembered by all who knew her as a symbol of sophistication and connoisseurship, with a fascinating life story,” Marc Porter, the chairman of Christie’s Americas, said of her legacy in a statement to press.

The sale of Radziwill’s collection comes during Christie’s annual fall Collector Week; details on other collections being sold will be announced by September. Specifics on the artists that are in her collection have not yet announced.

Radziwill had a longstanding relationship with Renaissance art historian Bernard Berenson, and began written correspondence with him as a teenager, writing to him at the time, “I am so terribly thrilled when I find anything concerned with art and at the height of enjoyment in an art gallery or museum.” She died in February at the age of 85.

Porter added, “It will be Christie’s honor to share Ms. Radziwill’s personal collection with the world this October, as we invite an international audience of collectors, designers, tastemakers, and admirers to join us as we pay tribute to such an extraordinary life and legacy.”