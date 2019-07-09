Cory Arcangel and Andy Robert Now Represented by Greene Naftali

COURTESY GREENE NAFTALI

New York’s Greene Naftali has added two new artists to its roster: multimedia artist Cory Arcangel and painter Andy Robert.

Arcangel, whose work is heavily involved with technology, post-conceptualism, and consumerism, will have his first show with Greene Naftali in spring 2021. He had previously been represented by New York’s Team Gallery, first showing with them in 2003 at a group show with Maria Marshall and Jon Routson. The artist currently splits his time between Stavanger, Norway and Brooklyn, New York, and has a survey exhibition, titled “BACK OFF,” open now at Firstsite in Colchester, England.

Robert, who lives and works in Brooklyn, New York, is an emerging artist, currently represented by Los Angeles’ Hannah Hoffman. His work is known for its mosaic-like, topographical textures, with subject matter that draws from his time living in Haiti and moving to and assimilating into life in New York. He will present his first show with the gallery in fall of 2020.

“I feel that both of these artists represent the future, as far as the issues their work engages with. For me as a gallerist, I’m always looking for an artist that challenges a paradigm,” Carol Greene, co-founder of the gallery, told ARTnews over the phone. “Cory is already a sort of seminal figure in terms of how his work interacts with tech, and Andy is on the cutting edge of a painting future. He is definitely pushing painting forward. [Both artists] increase the range of ideas that Greene Naftali would like to represent.”