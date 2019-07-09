Eberhard Havekost: View 15 Works by the Late Painter
Eberhard Havekost, Bowling, 2002, oil on canvas.
©EBERHARD HAVEKOST/COURTESY THE ARTIST AND ANTON KERN GALLERY, NEW YORK
Eberhard Havekost, who died on July 5 at age 51, created abstract and figurative works imbued with feelings of unease. A sense of ominousness presides over the artist’s paintings of human bodies and faces, urban and suburban architecture, and various types of vehicles, many of which feature shadows and otherworldly colors. The slideshow below includes 15 works by Havekost, presented by ARTnews on the occasion of his death.
Eberhard Havekost, Soft Power, 2002, oil on canvas.
©EBERHARD HAVEKOST/COURTESY THE ARTIST AND ANTON KERN GALLERY, NEW YORK
Eberhard Havekost, Oliven Öl, B14/15, 2014-15, oil on canvas.
©EBERHARD HAVEKOST/COURTESY THE ARTIST AND ANTON KERN GALLERY, NEW YORK
Eberhard Havekost, Transformers, B14, 2014, oil on canvas.
©EBERHARD HAVEKOST/COURTESY THE ARTIST AND ANTON KERN GALLERY, NEW YORK
Eberhard Havekost, Gestaltung 1/2 & 2/2, B14, 2014, oil on canvas.
©EBERHARD HAVEKOST/COURTESY THE ARTIST AND ANTON KERN GALLERY, NEW YORK
Eberhard Havekost, Orange, 2000, oil on canvas.
©EBERHARD HAVEKOST/COURTESY THE ARTIST AND ANTON KERN GALLERY, NEW YORK
Eberhard Havekost, Kein Foto bitte, 2018-19, oil on canvas.
MATTHIAS KOLB/COURTESY CONTEMPORARY FINE ARTS
Eberhard Havekost, Old Meat, 2018, oil on canvas.
MATTHIAS KOLB/COURTESY CONTEMPORARY FINE ARTS
Eberhard Havekost, Zensur, B07, 2007, oil on canvas.
©EBERHARD HAVEKOST/COURTESY THE ARTIST AND ANTON KERN GALLERY, NEW YORK
Eberhard Havekost, Hotel Opera, 2018, oil on canvas.
MATTHIAS KOLB/COURTESY CONTEMPORARY FINE ARTS
Eberhard Havekost, Buch, 2018, oil on canvas.
MATTHIAS KOLB/COURTESY CONTEMPORARY FINE ARTS
Eberhard Havekost, Smokers Area, 2018, oil on canvas.
MATTHIAS KOLB/COURTESY CONTEMPORARY FINE ARTS
Eberhard Havekost, U Say Love, 2018-19, oil on canvas.
MATTHIAS KOLB/COURTESY CONTEMPORARY FINE ARTS
Eberhard Havekost, Alien, 2018, oil on canvas.
MATTHIAS KOLB/COURTESY CONTEMPORARY FINE ARTS
Eberhard Havekost, FRC 2, oil on canvas.
©EBERHARD HAVEKOST/COURTESY THE ARTIST AND ANTON KERN GALLERY, NEW YORK
Eberhard Havekost, De Kooning Traum, B14/15, 2014-15, oil on canvas.
©EBERHARD HAVEKOST/COURTESY THE ARTIST AND ANTON KERN GALLERY, NEW YORK
