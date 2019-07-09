ARTnews

 

Eberhard Havekost: View 15 Works by the Late Painter

By Posted 07/09/19 3:45 pm

Eberhard Havekost, 'Bowling,' 2002, oil on canvas

Eberhard Havekost, Bowling, 2002, oil on canvas.

©EBERHARD HAVEKOST/COURTESY THE ARTIST AND ANTON KERN GALLERY, NEW YORK

Eberhard Havekost, who died on July 5 at age 51, created abstract and figurative works imbued with feelings of unease. A sense of ominousness presides over the artist’s paintings of human bodies and faces, urban and suburban architecture, and various types of vehicles, many of which feature shadows and otherworldly colors. The slideshow below includes 15 works by Havekost, presented by ARTnews on the occasion of his death. 

